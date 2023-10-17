Olukoyede’s Appointment As EFCC Chairman Unlawful, Illegal – Bwala

The appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the new substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been described as illegitimate and illegal.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala while speaking on Arise News on Monday.

Speaking on the programme, Bwala claimed Olukoyede lacks the qualifications for the position in accordance with Section 2 of the EFCC Establishment Act, adding that President Bola Tinubu had broken the EFCC Act, which stipulates that the commission boss must be a current or former employee of a security or law enforcement agency.

The new EFCC Chairman, according to Bwala, must have at least 15 years of relevant experience in law enforcement and cannot be lower than the rank of assistant commissioner of police.

The PDP leader continued by saying that Olukoyede is a private attorney who has never worked for or been a part of a security or law enforcement organisation.

He said: “The new EFCC chairman does not have 15 years cognate experience as a law enforcement officer, and his private legal practice years cannot be equated to the rank in law enforcement. Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years of cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act.

“He only had a stint as Chief of Staff of Magu and later became the Secretary of the Commission, all of which lasted for less than six years. This government never cease to amaze Nigerians. Who knows, maybe he is being appointed for a mission. God help Nigeria.”