Olukoyede Urges Stronger Stakeholders’ Collaboration Against Money Laundering

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called for stronger collaboration with Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professionals (DNFBPs) in combating money laundering and safeguarding key economic sectors from criminal exploitation.

In a press release signed by EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and made available to New Telegraph, Olukoyede made this appeal during a one-day outreach organised by the EFCC for high-risk DNFBPs, held Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at The Jagz Ibadan Hotel. The theme was “Effective Implementation of AML/CFT/CPF Measures Among DNFBPs in Nigeria.”

Represented by the Acting Director of the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate, ACE I Hauwa Garba Ringim, the EFCC Chairman commended the efforts of stakeholders toward the effective implementation of Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) measures.

“Your presence here signifies a deliberate commitment toward the enforcement of AML/CFT/CPF measures,” he said, noting that professionals such as lawyers, real estate agents, accountants, and dealers in solid minerals and precious metals though engaged in legitimate business are vulnerable to being used to launder illicit funds.

He emphasized the need for vigilance, urging DNFBPs to ensure their sectors are not hijacked for money laundering or terrorism financing activities.

“This is why compliance with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) is essential. It ensures your businesses are not exploited as conduits for financial crimes,” he stated. “At the EFCC, we have ramped up enforcement, outreach, and intelligence-sharing to strengthen compliance and protect the economy.”

Olukoyede warned that non-compliance could expose Nigeria to grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), leading to international restrictions and stunted economic growth.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s AML/CFT framework is anchored on the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; and supporting regulations. The 2022 Money Laundering Act gives the EFCC full regulatory authority over SCUML, including the power to sanction non-compliant DNFBPs.

“The EFCC, through SCUML, enforces preventive measures such as risk assessments, customer due diligence, and suspicious transaction reporting,” he said. “This engagement is designed to empower you with the tools and knowledge to detect and prevent financial crimes.”

He urged professionals to recognize anti-money laundering compliance as both a legal and patriotic duty. “Dirty money thrives in silent systems. When professionals speak up and follow the rules, crime dies in the dark,” he said.

The EFCC boss stressed that DNFBPs must make their transactions transparent and subject to SCUML oversight.

“One of the bases for supervising these businesses is to identify and prohibit suspicious transactions. The new law is stricter and may put many DNFBPs at risk if ignored,” he warned.

ACE II Oluwatoyin Ehindero, Head of SCUML at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate, who represented SCUML Director DCE Harry Erin, explained that the outreach was aimed at sensitizing high-risk DNFBPs on AML/CFT/CPF compliance. She noted that Nigeria’s removal from the FATF Grey List depends heavily on stakeholders’ cooperation.

“We need your sincere support to win the war against money laundering and terrorism financing. The EFCC, under Ola Olukoyede’s leadership, is leaving no stone unturned,” she said.

Participants included representatives from the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), estate surveyors, car dealers, hoteliers, accountants, and dealers in precious stones and metals.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, REDAN representative Olu Falodun thanked the EFCC for the session, describing it as an eye-opener. He stressed the importance of unified stakeholder efforts to help Nigeria exit FATF’s Grey List.