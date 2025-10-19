Olukoyede Applauds Media, CSOs’ Efforts At Tackling Corruption

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has commended the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country for their unwavering commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes, especially Internet fraud in the South West.

He gave the commendation on Friday at a one-day workshop held in the Ibadan Zonal Directorate for Journalists and Civil Society Organisations, organised by the Commission.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Acting Zonal Director, Ibadan Directorate of the EFCC, ACE 1 Hauwa Garba Ringim, applauded the CSOs and the media “for their invaluable contributions to the anti-corruption crusade.”

In his opening remarks, he stated that through the continuous advocacy campaign, reportage and public enlightenment efforts of the CSOs and the media, Nigerians are now better informed about the Commission’s anti-corruption activities, as he called for more collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s resources through unbiased and timely reportage of the Commission’s activities.

“This interactive session is designed not only to share ideas and perspectives but to encourage constructive feedback and objective analyses that can further enhance the EFCC’s performance and accountability,” he said.