Olukoyas, MFM Host Female Organists Concert Series

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, and his wife, Dr Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, has hosted the 2025 concert series of the Association of Nigerian Female Organists (ANFO) with the aim to break the gender barrier, showcase and empower women in a field often perceived as male-dominated.

“The idea behind forming ANFO is to motivate, encourage, inspire, and provoke ladies to get into the organ room, which is currently male-dominated.

“We want to evangelise and mentor women with Biblical teachings and Deliverance prayers to enable them fulfill their God-given purpose and destinies beyond gender”, Dr Olukoya said.

The 2025 concert, themed “Ladies on the Organ, Her Hymn, Her Organ,” drew Female Organists from different churches, cathedrals, and institutions, showcasing their skills and proving excellence beyond gender in organ performance.

Dr. Folashade Olukoya emphasised the importance of women embracing their roles as helpmeet. “God created Women to be help meet, that’s the assignment God has given to them.