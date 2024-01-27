Olukoya: US Court Slams Blogger $50,000 for Slandering

A United State-based court in Baltimore County, presided over by Theresa Adams, has fined a Nigerian Blogger, Funke Asekun, an historic $50,000 damages for defaming the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya. Three MFM US-based pastors had filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian Blogger who recently relocated to America, after she made a defamatory statement, about the General Overseer of the Church in video posted to her YouTube channel on November 28, 2023.

The court delivered its judg ment in the matter with Case Number: C-03-CV-22-004424 and returned a unified verdict in favour of MFM USA and its three pastors, Grace Ugeh, Kunle Ladipo and Adekunle Adekola. MFM Chief Legal Adviser worldwide, Barr Davidson Adejuwon, said while reacting to the court case that the judgement is only a further confirmation of the word of God that says He (Jesus Christ) has built His church and no gate of hell in any form shall prevail over it.

“Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is not just any church. It is an Apostolic Revival church of Christ with a great end-time mandate divinely committed into the hand of a prepared prophet and servant of God, Dr D.K. Olukoya the General Overseer of the Ministry worldwide. “There is certainly no way you deliberately and devilishly collide with such and not be grounded,” he said.