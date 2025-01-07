Olukoya Makes List Of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Share

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, a global church outreach headquartered in Nigeria, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2025.

The list which was released recently by Reputation Poll International, (RPI), in partnership with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF) , had the names of other notable Nigerians and African leaders.

According to the Global Reputation Forum, the 2025 honorees represent the best of Africa, embodying excellence, leadership, and integrity while inspiring progress and positive transformation across the continent.

The highly anticipated annual announcement celebrates African leaders, innovators, and change-makers who have made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian efforts.

It would be recalled that Olukoya and his wife, Dr Folashade Olukoya, were recently honoured with the Global Reputation Forum (GRF) and 26th Gathering of Africa’s Best Platinum Awards in London, the United Kingdom for

for their outstanding contributions to community development and leadership qualities towards inspiring positive societal change.

The duo had earlier received several awards and honours both in the country and diaspora for contributions to the promotion of a positive image of Africa and Africans around the world through philanthropy.

Olukoya was honoured among the 100 most reputable Africans for shaping the future of the continent with his unwavering commitment to progress and innovation.

According to statements by the organisers, Olukoya, one of the honorees was chosen for his significant local and global influence as well as his ability to create meaningful change.

The 2025 honorees were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

The statement reads”This is a celebration of Africans whose impact of excellent contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields, are outstanding, in which The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya was one.

The selection process for 2025 Africa’s Most Reputable People is based on a robust methodology that evaluates: Integrity: Demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being. Impact: Contributing to transformative projects and initiatives. Visibility: Recognition and influence in their respective fields.”

The list featured men and women from diverse sectors across the continent, including technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia and environmental advocacy.

In his response, Dr. Olukoya said, he, his wife and the church will continue to touch lives by making positive impacts as well as continue to help people discover their purpose in life through prayers and sound biblical teachings.

Olukoya supported welfare programmes designed to provide relief to underprivileged communities, worked to reduce unemployment and created self-reliant individuals by organizing programmes that empower young people.

“Some of the programs are focused on vocational training, entrepreneurship development, and financial assistance to the needy and the poor.

