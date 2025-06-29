Olukoya Lifts Kuje Inmates’ Spirit Through Sports

For inmates in Kuje Correctional Center, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the Joy, excitement, fun, the Spirit of unity, togetherness, love, and the spirit of sportsmanship experienced during the just concluded Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya football tournament will not be forgotten so quickly.

This is apart from the positive impacts the church, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), had on inmates through its Biblical teachings and Deliverance, fasting, and prayer programmes.

Likewise, the numerous food gifts with auspicious meals the Church gives to inmates in different Correctional Centres across the country always leave inmates happy, a feeling of love and care.

Also, the Church provides medical Care, provisions, legal services, as well as free meals to the men and women behind bars.

In addition, it has brought the West African Examination Centre (WAEC) exam centre to the Correctional Centre for them to write the examinations.

The football tournament organised by Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Lugbe Mega axis, according to the Mega Regional Overseer (MRO), Pastor Lanre Bankole was in line with the Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) of the General Overseer of the Church, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, which is to win souls for Christ, deliver the oppressed through prayers, ensure that lives are transformed positively as well as becoming agents of transformation. The tournament was packed with Biblical teachings and prayers, won hundreds of inmates to Christ with genuine repentance and a promise to turn a new leaf, be better citizens, as well as ensure they do not return to Correctional centres if, peradventure, freed.

The Controller of Corrections for the FCT Command, Olatubosun Ajibogun, was on the ground to watch the matches. Ajibogun, who kicked off the Final match, revealed that the one-week football tournaments have helped in the reformation of inmates, as well as uniting them in love, which are core values of Correctional centres.

Ajibogun, who thanked MFM for its numerous positive interventions ranging from medical provisions, logistics, Pro Bono legal services, and Food gifting. He said MFM has helped in Conjunction with Correctional centers, brought a WAEC center to Kuje Correctional Center, where inmates now register and write WAEC.

He explained that the football has helped in developing the affective, cognitive as well and psychomotor domains. He added that talents discovered during the tournament can be further reintegrated through the skills whenever they regain freedom

The football has helped in reducing feelings of anxiety and in coping with the psychological challenges of imprisonment.

Improved Mood and Self-Esteem, added that the sense of accomplishment and camaraderie gained through sports can boost an inmate’s mood.

Ajibogun explained that the football tournaments mean more than just a sporting activity to inmates because it has helped reduce their tensions, stress, and boredom, as well as bring excitement and unity irrespective of religious affiliations or tribes.

Ajibogun added that football has helped foster a sense of community, reduce stress, and boredom.

His words: “The sport activity will promote positive behaviors, social skills, and mental well-being of inmates. The sports programs can potentially reduce the likelihood of re-offending after release, support for Reintegration, sports can be a valuable tool in preparing inmates for their return to the community, helping them adapt to life outside prison.”

He said, “We want to thank God for Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and the General Overseer, MFM worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, for this football tournament, which has greatly helped in reforming our inmates. MfM has brought joy and excitement to inmates and staff. You can see us clapping when the goal came in. The football has united the inmates irrespective of their religious affiliations or tribes. To some people, it’s just sport, but to us, it’s not just sport because it is part of the core value of our reformation programme for the unit. It has helped inmates maintain and improve their physical and mental health, which can be particularly important given the often limited healthcare options in prison settings.

The coaches are here; they may be able to point out one or two good inmates. MFM has set the pace; what MFM is doing is for other faith-based organisations, religious bodies, NGOs, and kind-hearted philanthropists should imitate. MFM has not only brought the football tournament, whenever we have need, we run to the Church, they have helped in Medical provisions, logistics, Pro Bono Legal services, food gifting, among others.

The in Charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, DCC Mohammed Juta, thanked MFM for the football tournament, which he said has been therapy that has created friendliness among inmates and staff.

He said, ” We thanked God for MFM for this special football sports competition. Your efforts remind us that rehabilitation is not just an idea, but a real and meaningful process. Football is more than a game; it has helped in building the football skills of our inmates, creating friendliness. For the past week of this tournament, this yard has been very lively with Joy and excitement.”