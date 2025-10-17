Olukoya Dedicates New MFM Chapel In Lagos, Tasks Members On Hope

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has tasked members of the church on the need to trust in the Lord for their needs, saying proper worship of God will open the right door of prosperity to them.

Pastor Olukoya made the charge while dedicating the building of a chapel of the church, Tent Makers Pastoral Ministry, Lagos Region 15, Victoria Island, yesterday.

Speaking during the well-attended ceremony, he emphasised that God does not need anyone to know any big or influential person to help or move people to the next level or solve whatever challenges that might be confronting people.

“He uses the unexpected things of this world to help whoever He wants to help. God does not need VIPs (Very Important Persons) to promote you;

God does not need to go to something big to push you forward. God can use somebody that you do not even know; somebody that is small to move you to your next level,” he said.

He charged the staff and students of the school, who filled the hall to pray: “O God, raise a voice for me where I have no voice,’ as he declared that God can use servants to move one forward.”

The General Overseer cited his personal experience, whereby he went to submit his application form for the Commonwealth scholarship to study abroad, after two months of the closure of the form’s submission.

According to him, when he got to the office to submit his application for the scholarship, the official he met in the office made a jest of him for coming to submit the form two months after the official closing date to do so, and he was driven out of the office.

Dejected and downcast, the young Olukoya said that he went to stand at the entrance of the office, where he was bemoaning his fate, when a young man, carrying food plates, came out of the premises and enquired of him what he was doing at the entrance to the premises.

Olukoya said that he explained his mission to the man, who asked what class of certificate he has and to which he responded that he has a first class.

On hearing this, the man told him to wait for him, with a promise to assist him in submitting the form once he returned from his errand.

This promise, the messenger fulfilled by taking Olukoya to his boss, who happened to be the one in charge of the Commonwealth scholarship beneficiary’s selection.

Olukoya narrated that this action got him the offer of a scholarship to do his doctorate in the United Kingdom, adding that God used a messenger to help him fulfil his destiny.

“God raised a voice for me where I had no voice,” the man of God stressed and charged the audience to pray a simple prayer point, “God, raise a voice for me where I have no voice.”

Olukoya charged the students to do whatever they do very well, so that somebody can make a recommendation of them, even behind them.

According to him, “There are three pillars of success. One, if you want to be great in any subject, the trick is that you must be a master of that subject.

Once you master that subject, you will be great at that subject.

“Two is that anything you know how to do, and you do it well, wherever you are, people will look for you. People will cross the borders to look for you, and number three is that everybody created by God is a solution to a problem, and wherever you are, people will come to look for you.”

The event, which was attended by senior pastors in the MFM Tent Makers Pastoral Ministries, led by Pastor Clement Imoru, also had in attendance the principal, vice principal and all senior teachers at the King’s College, who expressed excitement and appreciation at the kind gesture of the MFM Ministries.