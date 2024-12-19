Olukoya Counsels MTU Varsity’s Graduates On Educational Challenges, Others 

Share

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), who doubles as the Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has counselled the 378 graduating students that the journey ahead will not be without challenges, saying the world they are entering is filled with economic uncertainty, moral confusion, and spiritual battles.

Olukoya made this known in his address at the 6th Convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University, located at KM. 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Prayer City, Ogun State yesterday.

The Chancellor said that MTU was established on the bedrock of divine inspiration to be a centre of academic and spiritual excellence, adding that over the years, the University has remained steadfast in its mission to nurture graduates who are not only intellectually sound but spiritually fortified.

While speaking on a call to overcome challenges, Olukoya said: “The journey ahead will not be without challenges. The world you are entering is filled with economic uncertainty, moral confusion, and spiritual battles.

“But fear not, for the God who brought you this far will see you through. Remember the words of Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who Strengthens me.”

God has been your strength, and now, you stand at the threshold of a new chapter in your life.”

To the graduating students, the MFM G.O. stated “To our 378 graduating students, including the exceptional 50 who have earned First-Class Honors.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Today marks the culmination of your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment. You are shining examples of the vision and mission of Mountain Top University- to produce top-rate, morally sound graduates equipped to impact their communities and the world positively.”

In his own address delivered during the 6th Convocation ceremony of MTU, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, mentioned that with the number of graduates today, the University has graduated a total of 1,453 students (including 48 Masters/PGD& 4 PhD candidates) since it’s inception.

Speaking on the University Entrepreneurship, Prof Ayolabi said: “At Mountain Top University, the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. Through our Entrepreneurship Development Centre, students gain practical skills in such as agribusiness, digital marketing, and manufacturing.

“Many of them are already successfully running their businesses. We stand apart in our commitment to ensuring every student graduates with entrepreneurial capabilities.

“This is achieved through our Entrepreneurship and apprenticeship units, which connect students with seasoned industry entrepreneurs. These interactions sharpen their critical thinking and foster the development of innovative business ideas and plans.”

In his own remarks as guest lecturer for this year’s Convocation lecture, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, praised the G.O of Mountain Fire and Miracles Ministries and Chancellor of MTU for establishing a renowned faith-based university that has been very impactive in the numbers of students that have graduated from the school.

He explained that MTU was founded with a vision to produce morally, sound, and academically excellent graduates who will impact society positively as the mission of the varsity has been to train men and women in an environment that fosters the simultaneous development of their spiritual, mental, and physical faculties.

