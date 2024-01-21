Olukoya Calls for Intense Prayer, Cautions Youths Against Immoralities, Disrespect

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has called for in- tensity of prayers. According to the respected man of God, 2024 is a troublesome year but not as bad as 2023, as he told Chris- tians to better increase their prayer fire in the New Year. “If you reduce the temperature of your prayer fire, you lose it. You should get your spiritual life on serious fire. Do an overkill with your prayers,” the clergy admonished.

He sought prayers for youths, saying:”Demonisation of the minds of youths must be prayed about so it does not escalate, the youth of this generation need a lot of prayers on their attitude of disrespect, entitlement mentality, doing what they like, being interested in immediate pleasures, five minutes of sexual pleasure and be- ing a member of the marine kingdom.” He also described the New Year 2024 as a hydra-headed year, with plenty of things to rejoice about and plenty to worry about.

In his New Year message during the end of the Cross- over Service into the New Year, Olukoya noted that 2023 was running a race and hand- ed over the baton to 2024. “All the events of 2023 will dovetail into 2024 and if you could survive 2023, you will survive 2023,” he assured. He warned individuals not to do trial and error in their activities but rather ask God for directions this year. Also, Olukoya stressed that high level tension will increase mental troubles, warning that lukewarm Christianity is dangerous.

The man of God gave what he called a 21-point fortification keys to the worshipers, including that they should never speak nor think negatively about themselves; to be a God-pleaser and not a people-pleaser and not to compare oneself to others. Charging them to develop and covet spiritual gifts by praying to see visions, the General Overseer urged the worshipers to serve God with all their might, strive for excellence, be heavenly conscious, reject discouragement, like David and to be spiritually watchful.

“We must increase our prayer and fasting temperature; live a life of uncompromising holiness; possess the spirit of the fighter and we must be addicted to the Word of God, make a decision to speak the truth always” he further stated.