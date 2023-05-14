New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Olugbon To Oyo Assembly: Amend Chieftaincy Law With Caution

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has called on the Oyo State House of Assembly to exercise caution in the proposed amendment of the Chiefs Law of the State.

The monarch, who is the Vice Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, made the call in a memorandum he submitted to the public hearing by the Oyo State House of Assembly on the proposed amendment.

The paramount ruler, who said the advice emanated from his official position on the proposed amendment, noted that the amendment may be a recipe for unnecessary communal clashes and border disputes, pointing out that the proposal does not take the customs and traditions of the people into consideration.

The amendment seeks to empower the governor of Oyo State to elevate some chiefs, traditional rulers to bead-wearing obas if the Council of Obas and Chiefs does not meet to consider their elevation. Hitherto, only the council is empowered to deliberate and do the promotion but it is subject to the approval of the governor.

