The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Francis Olushola Alao, and his wife have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Florence Ajimobi following the sudden passing of her daughter, Abisola Daisi.

In a statement released on Friday, Alao and his wife lamented the tragic loss, saying, “The sad news is distressing, coming just five years after the passing of the patriarch of the family, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Chief Abiola Ajimobi.

“We also commiserate with her husband, Chief Kolapo Kola-Daisi, their children, Chief Kola-Daisi, and the entire Kola-Daisi family over this unfortunate incident.”

He noted that the sudden loss has plunged friends, relatives, and well-wishers into deep sorrow.

“This sudden demise has brought immense sorrow to the hearts of friends, relatives, and well-wishers of the distinguished Ajimobi and Kola-Daisi families,” he added.

Oba Alao lauded the late Abisola’s radiant spirit, recalling how her smile illuminated the lives of those around her and how she gracefully upheld the nobility and beauty of her family.

“She gave love, showed kindness, and lived a peaceful life,” he observed.

The Olugbon prayed for divine comfort Mrs Ajimobi, her children, and all family members during this difficult time.

“I pray to God to comfort Chief (Mrs.) Ajimobi, her children, and all family members at this trying moment.

“I also pray for the Kola-Daisi family, that the Almighty Allah will strengthen them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Alao urged the family to find solace in the cherished memories of Abisola’s life.

“Though she did not live as long as we all desired, we urge the family to take comfort in the good and impactful life she lived. May Allah grant Bisola’s soul Aljannah Firdaus.”

