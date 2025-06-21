Olugbodi, Wife Conferred With Asiwaju, Yeye Asiwaju Titles Of Ara Kingdom

Share

In landmark recognition of outstanding service, leadership, unwavering contributions and commitment to community development, leading marketing communications professional, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi and his wife, Mrs. Biyi Tunji-Olugbodi, were recently conferred with the esteemed chieftaincy titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Ara Kingdom, in Osun State.

The high-profile conferment ceremony, which held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, under the distinguished authority of His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Olubayo Adesola Windapo (Oyelade Abidogun), the Alara of Ara Kingdom, and the Alara-in-Council, was conferred in recognition of Dr. Tunji Olugbodi’s unwavering dedication to the growth and development of Ara Kingdom, as well as his consistent commitment to community service, empowerment, and excellence in leadership across Nigeria and beyond.

Expressing his gratitude and acceptance of the honour, Dr. Olugbodi, Executive Vice-Chairman, Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group, expressed his appreciation for being honoured for his humble contribution to the growth and development of his community.

“I am profoundly humbled and grateful that His Royal Majesty and the Alara-in-Council have found me and my wife worthy of this enormous chieftaincy title,” he said.

The titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju are among the highest honours in the Ara Kingdom, and Dr. Olugbodi and his wife are the first to be conferred with the titles.

“I accept this title with humility and every sense of responsibility, acknowledging the expectations that come with it. I pledge to continue serving our community with integrity, wisdom, and dedication, while reaffirming my commitment to her prosperity.” Dr. Olugbodi added.

As part of the day’s festivities, Dr. Olugbodi, under the Chairmanship of His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife, performed a special Sod turning ceremony of Tunji Olugbodi Productions (TOP) Film Village & Resort in the community.

Share