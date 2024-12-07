Olugbenga Sunday: My Target Is Unlocking Idere Hills’ Economic Potential Through Gwr

Share

Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, who is the Lead Consultant at Tojum Hospitality and Ibarapa Tourism Agenda has set his sights on unlocking the economic potential of Idere Hills, an iconic and breathe taking mountainous enclave, in Idere town, Ibarapa, Oyo State, through Idere Hills Tourism Project, a bold move aimed at placing the tourist attraction on the Guinness Word Record (GWR) book as he seeks to attract 5,000 tourists to the enclave in a single day. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on this ambitious project that is scheduled to take place sometime in the month of March 2025

What inspired Idere Hills Tourism Project?

The Idere Hills Tourism Project was inspired by a multi-faceted vision to transform the tourism landscape of Oyo State and Nigeria, while unlocking the vast economic potential of Idere Hills.

Key factors driving this initiative include cultural significance, as an effort for the preservation of Idere Hills’ rich cultural heritage; to showcase Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups; economic empowerment through creation of employment opportunities for locals; stimulating economic growth through tourism by unveiling Idere Hills’ breathtaking landscapes.

Also, promoting eco-tourism and conservation.

The vision also seeks to enhance Ibarapa town and Idere Hills’ community development through infrastructure development, and enhanced the quality of life of the residents as a vital step towards Nigeria’s national pride.

Another driving inspiration rests on my passion for sustainable tourism. To achieve that we need to create the need for implementing environmentally friendly practices, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

So, by addressing these factors, the project aims to establish Idere Hills as a premier tourist destination, driving economic growth, cultural preservation, and national pride.

What is the objective of this project?

The objectives of this project is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for THE largest single tour, promoting tourism in Oyo State and Nigeria, fostering economic growth and community development and by so doing, highlighting Idere Hills’ cultural significance.

What makes Idere Hills special?

Idere Hills boasts breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and historic significance, making it an attractive destination.

Furthermore, Idere Hills stands out as a unique destination due to its captivating natural beauty, featuring rolling hills, scenic valleys and majestic rock formations among others. The hills’ lush vegetation and serene atmosphere create an enchanting ambiance, perfect for relaxation and exploration.

Additionally, Idere Hills is home to numerous natural springs, waterfalls and caves, further solidifying its status as a natural wonder.

It is worthy of note that beyond its natural beauty, Idere Hills holds immense cultural and historical significance. The hills are steeped in rich cultural heritage, with evidence of ancient civilisations and historical events. The site features traditional shrines, artifacts and monuments, showcasing the community’s deep connection to their ancestors and heritage.

As a result, Idere Hills offers an immersive cultural experience, allowing visitors to delve into Nigeria’s diverse history and traditions.

How do you intend to achieve this ambitious project of attracting 5, 000 tourists visit in a single day?

To achieve Idere Hills Tourism Project’s objectives, we have set up a comprehensive Implementation Strategy which involves employing a multi-faceted approach.

For this interview, let me reveal to you that some of our key strategies would involve collaboration with travel agencies, tourism boards, corporate organisations and community groups to leverage resources, expertise and networks.

We would also utilise social media, print and digital advertising, influencer marketing and public relations to raise awareness and attract visitors. We intend to establish efficient registration processes, accommodation arrangements and transportation services for tourists.

In addition, we would work closely with local stakeholders, including community leaders, businesses and residents, to ensure inclusive benefits and sustainable practices.

To create a larger and more sustainable impact in the community, we would provide training and capacity-building programmes for local tour guides, hospitality staff and entrepreneurs to enhance service delivery.

Others would include infrastructure development, sustainability measures like implementing environmentally friendly practices, waste management systems and conservation initiatives.

We also hope to establish performance metrics and regular assessments to ensure project effectiveness and inform improvements. Once we are able to do all or most of these, we are certain to record a very vibrant performance and achieve the Guinness World Record rating.

What should people expect in terms of packages and experience on offer during the one-day event?

Tourists and the global community coming to Idere Hills in Oyo State for this history making event should look out to enjoy guided tours of Idere Hills, cultural performances and exhibitions, local cuisine and crafts, networking opportunities and commemorative certificates for participating in the record breaking event.

Who is funding the project?

Idere Hills Tourism Project is powered by a diverse and robust funding framework, ensuring its financial sustainability and success. Tojum Hospitality, a renowned leader in Nigeria’s hospitality industry, serves as the primary investor, bringing significant financial resources and expertise.

Other partnering organisations comprise travel agencies, tourism boards and corporate entities, who would contribute substantially to funding and supporting the project.

Further bolstering the project’s financial foundation are strategic sponsorships from esteemed brands and organisations. These partnerships not only provide essential funding but also amplify the project’s reach and credibility.

Key sponsors include government agencies, financial institutions and private sector companies committed to promoting tourism and economic development in Nigeria. This collaborative funding approach ensures the project’s long-term viability and enables Idere Hills to thrive as a premier tourist destination.

Any support from the state government yet?

Idere Hills Tourism Project enjoys robust support from esteemed entities, including the Oyo State government, local community leaders and corporate organisations.

Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has demonstrated unwavering commitment to tourism development, exemplified through the planned creation of a standalone Ministry of Tourism, which he has just accomplished.

This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to showcasing Oyo State’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on the global stage.

Key partners for this project are the local community leaders who would be providing invaluable insights and cooperation, corporate organisations that would be fostering financial backing and expertise and the Oyo State government that would be facilitating infrastructure development and promotional support.

With such collaborative effort, it is certain the project would be a success, fostering economic growth, cultural preservation and national pride.

Why a minimum of 5,000 tourists, and what is the existing record?

We are intent on setting a new benchmark! The target of 5,000 tourists for Idere Hills is strategically chosen to establish a groundbreaking record in Nigeria’s tourism industry. This ambitious goal aims to surpass existing benchmarks, solidifying Idere Hills’ status as a premier destination.

While the current record was set by Areen Masrour Barzani on March 11, 2023, holding the current Guinness World Record of 800 hikers in a different angle event. We are on a quest to break the world record with the largest hiking event.

This initiative seeks to create a new standard, showcasing Nigeria’s potential for mass tourism and economic growth through sustainable practices.

We are also looking at the transformative impact as reaching 5,000 tourists will unlock numerous benefits like economic growth through job creation and local spending, enhanced infrastructure development, increased visibility for Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, establishing Idere Hills as a flagship tourist destination and inspiring future tourism initiatives across Nigeria.

So, achieving this milestone will propel Idere Hills to global recognition, fostering national pride and paving the way for sustainable tourism practices in Nigeria.

How optimistic are you of achieving this?

We are exceptionally optimistic about achieving the Idere Hills Tourism Project’s ambitious objectives, driven by a potent combination of strategic partnerships, meticulous planning and unwavering dedication.

Our confidence stems from robust partnerships with Oyo State government, local community leaders and corporate organisations; comprehensive planning, ensuring seamless execution and expertise from Tojum Hospitality.

We have an unrelenting enthusiasm and unshakeable belief in the project’s transformative potential. Our team is fueled by passion and commitment. We foresee Idere Hills emerging as Nigeria’s premier tourist destination, showcasing rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.

Together, we will make Idere Hills a shining example of Nigeria’s tourism excellence.

Does Ibarapa town have the facilities to host the expected numbers?

Ibarapa town is undergoing transformative infrastructure development to host the anticipated influx of tourists. Extensive upgrades and expansions are underway, ensuring world-class amenities and services.

Key enhancements include accommodation like luxury hotels, resorts and eco-lodges, improved roads, shuttle services and tour operators, local and international cuisine options, nature trails, water sports and cultural centres.

With our plans to engage capacity building and sustainability, to guarantee a seamless experience, Ibarapa town is investing in human capital development and sustainable practices, training for local stakeholders and tour guides, eco-friendly systems ensure environmental conservation and collaborative efforts ensure inclusive benefits.

We hope these strategic upgrades and capacity building initiatives would empower Ibarapa town to warmly welcome visitors, showcasing Idere Hills’ natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

How expansive is Idere Hills to comfortably host the numbers of tourists?

Idere Hills offers competitive and affordable packages catering to diverse budgets, ensuring accessibility for tourists. Affordable packages will be offered, with options for accommodation, transportation, and tour experiences.

Our tiered pricing would ensure Idere Hills is accessible to a broad audience, providing unforgettable experiences without compromising quality or affordability.

