Oluga Lauds Tinubu’s Two-Year Strides

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks two years in office, Taiwo Oluga, a member of the National Assembly Service Commission and former federal lawmaker, has commended his administration’s performance, describing it as courageous, focused, and inclusive, despite prevailing national and global challenges.

Speaking on Thursday, Oluga praised the President for taking decisive steps to stabilize the economy, reform critical sectors, and lay the groundwork for sustainable national development.

She acknowledged that while economic difficulties persist, President Tinubu has demonstrated strong political will in addressing long-standing structural issues.

“President Tinubu came into office during a period of deep economic uncertainty, but he did not sit back or play to the gallery. He has confronted Nigeria’s challenges head-on — from removing the fuel subsidy to unifying the exchange rate and tackling systemic inefficiencies. These are courageous steps that will yield long-term gains,” she stated.

Oluga particularly commended the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, citing the strategic appointments of women and young people to key positions in the federal cabinet and public institutions.

“As a woman in public service, I am deeply encouraged by the representation given to women and young Nigerians in this administration. We have seen competent, energetic, and visionary women holding critical portfolios. The inclusion of youth voices in governance is also a bold signal that the President is preparing the next generation for leadership,” she added.

She noted that the appointments of young ministers, special advisers, and heads of federal agencies, alongside several accomplished women in strategic roles, reflect the President’s belief in diversity, equity, and merit.

“By giving space to women and youth, the President is not just ticking boxes — he is unleashing untapped potential for national growth,” she said.

While acknowledging the hardship many Nigerians currently face, Oluga urged continued patience and cooperation, emphasizing that genuine reform often demands sacrifice.

She assured citizens that the positive impacts of current policies would become more evident in the months ahead.

She also lauded the National Assembly for its constructive partnership with the Executive and called on political leaders at all levels to prioritize the national interest over partisan considerations.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan — it is a vision already being translated into action. With sustained commitment and accountability, the coming years will be more rewarding for all Nigerians,” she concluded.

