Oluga Eulogizes Oyetola’s Wife On Birthday

A member of the National Assembly Service Commission, Taiwo Oluga, has felicitated the wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Kafayat Oyetola, on her birthday, describing her as a woman of courage and an advocate of social inclusion.

In a birthday message, Oluga lauded Oyetola for her unwavering commitment to building a more just and equitable society, which has inspired countless individuals and communities.

“Today, we celebrate the birthday of an exceptional woman, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola—a tireless advocate for social inclusion, children’s rights, and female empowerment. Her dedication to women’s advancement predates her political exposure, with compelling evidence of her impact on people’s lives even before her husband ventured into politics,” Oluga said.

She further highlighted Oyetola’s contributions as the wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that she has been a pillar of support, leveraging her platform to promote education, women’s empowerment, and youth development.

Oluga also cited Oyetola’s annual outreach programs, which bring joy and gifts to children, as a testament to her kindness and generosity.

Oluga, who represented the people of Irewolede, Ayedaade, and Isokan in the 9th Assembly, commended Oyetola for demonstrating remarkable courage, fairness, and resilience throughout her journey.

She described her as a shining example of purposeful living, conviction, and service to humanity.

“As we mark this milestone birthday, we celebrate not only her outstanding achievements but also her unwavering dedication to creating a better world for all. We salute this true leader, passionate advocate, and champion of social justice,” Oluga added.

She prayed for God to grant Oyetola, the former First Lady of Osun State, good health and a more fulfilling and impactful life.

