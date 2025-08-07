Oluga Decries Rising Teenage Pregnancies In Rural Communities

A former member of the House of Representatives and current member of the National Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, has raised concern over the alarming increase in teenage and underage pregnancies in rural communities across Nigeria, describing the trend as a major social and public health crisis.

Speaking shortly after a community engagement programme, Hon. Oluga expressed deep concern that many girls under the age of 18 in underserved areas are becoming mothers prematurely, often without access to adequate healthcare, education, or family support systems.

“It is heartbreaking to see young girls some as young as 13 forced into adulthood through pregnancy. This not only endangers their health and future but also perpetuates cycles of poverty, illiteracy, and social disadvantage,” she lamented.

Oluga identified poverty, lack of sex education, early marriage practices, and weak family structures as key drivers of the problem, particularly in rural areas. She emphasized the need for urgent and coordinated action from all sectors to curb the trend.

She called on parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, educators, NGOs, and government agencies to intensify community-based campaigns aimed at protecting young girls and keeping them in school.

“Education is the most powerful tool we have to break this cycle. A girl in school is less likely to become a child bride or teenage mother. We must ensure that no girl drops out because of pregnancy or early marriage,” Oluga said.

She also advocated for the introduction of comprehensive reproductive health education in both formal and informal learning environments, especially in rural schools and communities where awareness is low.

“We need to talk openly about these issues. Silence and stigma are killing our girls. Let’s equip them with the right information, confidence, and support to make informed choices,” she added.

Hon. Oluga urged local governments and state ministries of health and education to partner with community-based organisations to provide free, adolescent-friendly healthcare services, counselling, and access to sanitary products.

She further warned against the exploitation of underage girls by older men, noting that many cases of teenage pregnancy are linked to abuse and power imbalances.

“This is not just a moral issue; it is a violation of the Child Rights Act. Law enforcement must be vigilant in ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice,” she emphasized.

Hon. Oluga concluded by reaffirming her commitment, both personal and institutional to advancing the rights and well-being of women and girls, particularly those in rural and vulnerable communities.