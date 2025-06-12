Oluga Decries Rising Scourge Of Child Labour

Share

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate the International Day Against Child Labour, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, a member of the National Assembly Service Commission representing the South West, has raised alarm over the persistent and growing scourge of child labour across the country.

In a statement to mark the occasion, Hon. Oluga expressed deep concern that despite the domestication of the Child Rights Act in most states, child exploitation continues to rise.

She noted that the issue is not only fueled by poverty and weak policy implementation but is also rooted in cultural practices that normalize and perpetuate child labour.

“We have sufficient legislation in Nigeria to curb child labour,” she said. “The major challenge lies in enforcement, especially at the subnational level where most violations occur.”

Hon. Oluga, who represented Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, called for urgent and proactive interventions by state and local governments, emphasizing that mere policy declarations are no longer enough.

She commended the Tinubu administration for its renewed focus on child welfare, particularly through policies aimed at promoting education, protecting vulnerable groups, and creating safe environments for Nigerian children to thrive.

The lawmaker also applauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her consistent advocacy and maternal leadership in championing children’s rights through various social intervention programmes.

According to Oluga, the First Lady’s initiatives have brought visibility to the plight of Nigerian children and complemented federal efforts to ensure no child is left behind.

She appealed to parents, guardians, teachers, and community leaders to support the federal government’s goal of providing free and compulsory universal basic education, as mandated by the Child Rights Act.

Oluga cautioned against the practice of sending children to live with relatives or acquaintances in cities under the pretext of offering them better opportunities, stressing that many end up as domestic servants or fall victim to human trafficking—even beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Law enforcement agencies must rise to the occasion and enforce the provisions of the Child Rights Act without fear or favour,” she said.

She concluded by emphasizing that the effective enforcement of child protection laws is crucial to achieving the Tinubu administration’s vision of a safer, more inclusive, and prosperous future for Nigeria’s children and youth.

