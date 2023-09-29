Olufon Stool: Court Restrains Govt, Others From Selection Process

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the state government and all other parties not to do anything in respect of the vacant Olufon stool, pending the hearing and determination of a suit before it.

The order was made by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi while reacting to a motion filed by Mr G.A Adesina Esq, counsel for the Odunolu Ruling House of Ifon, in Suit No. HOS/111/2021, on Tuesday.

Justice Oyebiyi maintained that the preservative order made on November 9, 2022, subsists.

He, therefore, adjourned the hearing of the motion filed by Odunolu Ruling House of Oluronbi Compound, and Oluyeyin Ruling House till October 12, 2023, for further hearing.

The ruling was in contrary to stories in some media platforms that the court declined the motion brought before it by the family of Odunolu Ruling House and Oluyeyin Ruling House respectively.