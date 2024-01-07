Olufemi Awoyemi, Adebola Akindele, Bright Ukwenga To Empower Young Leaders at First Edition of Dreamers Conclave

The maiden edition of the Dream and Dreamers Conclave themed, Big Moves Only, scheduled to hold on the 13th of January, 2024 at Lagos Oriental Hotel will play host to industry leaders from across business, finance, media, and real estate.

The line-up of speakers for the event include, Chairman, Proshare LLC, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi; Chairman, Lagos Building Investment Company Plc, Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran; CEO, Courteville Business Solutions, Dr. Adebola Akindele; Partner & COO KPMG Nigeria, Mrs. Toyin Gbagi; CEO ScribeTribe Africa LTD, Mr. Bright Ukwenga.

The event which is convened by Mr. Bright Ukwenga, an author, leadership consultant, and CEO, ScribeTribe Africa, is aimed at inspiring and empowering mid-level career professionals between the ages of 25-35 to envision ambitious dreams, make bold moves, and achieve remarkable success in their chosen fields, drawing inspiration from accomplished mentors who have charted exceptional paths to success.

Speaking about the event, the convener, Mr. Bright Ukwenga said, “Through mentoring, we are raising young professionals and entrepreneurs to think big, work smart, and position themselves as thought leaders and frontline changemakers in their respective fields, prepared to change the game in Nigeria’s economy.”