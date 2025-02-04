Olufeko Champions Intellectual Property, Cultural Identity For Nigeria’s Creative Sector

Share

His career has come full circle with his relentless advocacy for intellectual property rights among individuals and SMEs in Nigeria’s creative sector.

Olufeko’s work, deeply rooted in Nigeria’s rich historical culture, reflects a commitment to ensuring that local creativity is both preserved and profitably integrated into the economic supply chain.

Renowned for his major league credibility in intellectual property advocacy, Olufeko has played a pivotal role in promoting locally produced products. His track record includes the successful sale of thousands of units of the popular Ayò Ọlọ́pọ́n wax print—a product that has captivated consumers throughout the year.

His efforts underscore the critical role of intellectual property in empowering lower and middle-class entrepreneurs to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

While many Western media companies, such as Netflix, had entered the Nigerian market with mixed results, Olufeko points to a recurring challenge: a disconnect with local market nuances.

“Some companies exit due to the volatility of emerging markets or simply because they do not understand our cultural and business landscape,” he noted. This ethnocentrism, he argues, further emphasizes the importance of local ingenuity and self-reliance.

A passionate advocate for cultural identity, Olufeko believes that embracing indigenous narratives is essential for local artists and creative entrepreneurs. His stance was vividly articulated during his keynote address at Yale University in 2019, delivered just before the pandemic reshaped global dynamics.

Ushered in by student president Marie Gaye, the address on African affairs and cultural exchange—following a presentation by Salif Keta’s foundation—resonated widely, reinforcing his call for a robust cultural identity that empowers creative voices on the global stage.

Today, although he is no longer the pioneering chairperson of the Creative and Entertainment Group at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Olufeko continues to advocate for intellectual property rights and encourages youth to be proud of their African heritage.

He also expresses solidarity with countries such as the Congo and neighbouring nations, where untapped talent has been hindered by the ravages of war.

Drawing on his American training in technology, Olufeko ventured into digital and mixed-media painting—a pursuit that has become a hallmark of his multidisciplinary approach.

His early TCP/IP roots in technology were nurtured during his residence in the historic Stevens Square in South Minneapolis in 1997 and 1998, where his passion for digital innovation was coupled with poetic foresight.

His acclaimed works have since leveraged the signatures of many industry captains. Notable pieces include Remember to Rise (Black’s Dream) (2018) and Iyasile Naa (The Legacy) (2013–2017).

More recently, his work Apocalypse (Post Digitally Eclipsed) (2024) has further cemented his reputation as a visionary who seamlessly blends technology with cultural expression.

Olufeko’s artistic journey has been celebrated through a series of high-profile exhibitions that have enriched both public and private art spheres in Lagos and internationally. In 2008, his work was showcased at Undercurrent Arts in the Wynwood Art District of Miami, Florida, drawing hundreds of attendees.

The momentum continued in 2011 with the Queens Gambit popups in Forest Hills and Fresh Meadows, New York—exhibitions held around the community on famed Austin Street in Queens that ran for a month and attracted thousands.

His work was further exhibited in 2013 at the Whittemore House in Washington D.C. for the United for Kids Foundation, as well as at the Passion Ball held at the Civic Center in Lagos and in the “Brave is Beautiful” exhibition at Hudson Terrace in New York. In 2014, Olufeko held a solo exhibition at Harvard Business School in Cambridge, affirming his stature as a global creative force.

His unwavering consistency and dedication have withstood critics who fail to appreciate the transformative potential of the creative economy. Despite scepticism from some quarters, Olufeko’s steadfast commitment to local production and cultural expression continues to inspire a new generation of African innovators.

Share

Please follow and like us: