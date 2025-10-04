Oludayo Taiwo Gideon: Rising Through The Ranks To Become CEO Of Aeroport Group

Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon is the Chief Executive Officer of Aeroport Group, a travel company that also runs an aviation training school, known as Aeroport College of Aviation. Gideon, who recently hosted the Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (Travelconexpo) 2025, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in the travel industry and the success of the recently held Travelconexpo 2025

Background

Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, popular known in the industry as Gidiboss, young and enterprising as well as dashing, with an affable disposition and smile for everyone, is a travel professional and the Chief Executive Officer of Aeroport Group; Aeroport Travels and Tours and Aeroport College of Aviation. Gidiboss recently added another feather to his glowing feathers with the successful debut of Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (Travelconexpo) 2025, a two-day conference and expo platform staged in Lagos recently. It attracted a huge number of stakeholders across the private and public sectors of the industry. Born in Lagos, Gideon disclosed that his easy disposition and world view were shaped by his humble beginning, noting; ‘‘I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and my life’s journey has been shaped by humble beginnings, faith, and a restless drive to make impact. ‘‘My academic background spans Management, Aviation, and Leadership.’’ However, growing up, he recalled was not easy, as it was fraught with challenges, which he was able to overcome to become what he is today. ‘‘Growing up was not easy. I saw lack firsthand, and many times I had to make do with very little. But those tough years sharpened my resilience. My parents instilled discipline in me, but what influenced me most was the inner voice that told me life could be bigger than my environment. That conviction still drives me.’’

Foot hood in travel business

Not limited by his environment and the challenges that he had to deal with, he was fired not by the will to succeed only but by the big dream that he held unto. Interestingly, that dream had grew and developed wings in the travel business. He started small as he first cut his teeth as a ticketing officer and today, he has the name recognition and his presence opens doors as well because he has become one of the most successful young professionals in the travel industry, with less than two decades sojourn in the industry. ‘‘Professionally, I started small in ticketing and grew into building Aeroport Travels and Tours, Aeroport College of Aviation, and most recently, the Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (TRAVCONEXPO),’’ he said with a feeling of satisfaction and assured air of elation. But beyond the colourful façade of the travel industry, what actually attracted him was the many possibilities that a single travel ticket holds. ‘‘The fact that travel can change a person’s destiny. A single ticket could connect someone to an opportunity that transforms his family forever. That thought fascinated me,’’ he disclosed.

From a cleaner to CEO

The story of Gidiboss is an interesting one that could possibly make for a blockbuster Nollywood flick. A story of rising from ‘grass to glory,’ however, in concrete terms, his is the story of a rise from ‘a cleaner to CEO.’ As a travel professional, he disclosed that ticketing was not his first port of call but rather he was a ‘common cleaner’ in a travel agency in less than two decades ago. But due to his inquisitive nation and fascination with the operation of travel business, especially watching some of the personnel carry out ticketing function, he fell in love with the whole process and decided to dig deeper into this new world of discovery. After undergoing tutorials on ticketing from one of the personnel of the travel company, and furthering honing his skill and knowledge in an aviation school, the rest they say is history as Gideon literarily took his destiny in his own hand as he enmeshed himself in the travel world and today he sits atop a multi-million Naira travel empire According to him, ‘‘my first real step was working as a cleaner in a Travel Agency. I literally watched them make booking and print tickets for clients. There I developed interest and proceeded to learn ticketing and reservations in an Aviation School – learning hands-on about GDS (Global Distribution System), fares, and customer expectations. ‘‘It was demanding, but that season gave me the technical grounding and confidence I needed. ‘‘Assisting with running errands to the airlines to issue ticket gave me so much joy because I realised people were trusting me with their hard-earned money and dreams. That sense of responsibility and the satisfaction of delivering ignited in me the love for the job.’’ Striking out on his own to become his own boss, he said was tough. ‘‘It was tough, but fulfilling. I had no luxury or comfort, but each time a client travelled successfully, I felt I was part of his story. That was my job satisfaction.’’ Beyond this, he further revealed that setting up his travel company was inspired by; ‘‘necessity and vision. I saw that beyond issuing tickets, clients needed an agency that truly cared. I also wanted to build something that could outlived me. And honestly, part of it was survival. I had to find a way to make a living and that aligned with my passion. ‘‘It started from nothing. I remember starting Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited under a staircase at 53, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos having gathered experience and served in other travel companies for about seven years. The beginning was literally fueled by grit, goodwill, and faith.

Dark days

‘‘It was tough. Nothing about starting was easy – from raising money for an office to convincing clients to trust a young man with their travel. But those tough days are now my testimony as recorded in my book; The Drive to Start: A Practical Roadmap To Building Businesses from Nothing.’’ (The book was formally presented to the public at the Gala Night and Award ceremony of Travelconexpo 2025. Though Gidiboss is now all smiles and talks with certainly about his journey, however, in retrospect, he declared with nostalgic feeling that there were days he felt like closing shop and quitting, but he was kept going by his innate drive and faith as well as the small windows of opportunities that opened up each time he decided to fold up. ‘‘Many times. There were days when sales didn’t come in, and I wondered if I made the right decision. But each time, something small – like a client referral or a successful delivery – reminded me to keep going,’’ he disclosed. Adding, ‘‘my faith in God, my wife’s encouragement, and the belief that the struggles were part of a bigger story. Even when I had just one client, I treated them as if I was running a global brand.’’

Traction and stability

The pendulum swung in his favour years later; ‘‘when satisfied clients I served and students I trained started referring me consistently. Their support were part of what gave Aeroport real stability.’’

Aeroprt College of Aviation

Establishing Aeroport College of Aviation, he said was to fill a yearning gap in knowledge and skill that he discovered were lacking in the industry. ‘‘When I realised Nigeria didn’t just need travel agents but trained professionals who could uphold standards in aviation. Too many young people had dreams of working with airlines, but there was no bridge. I decided Aeroport College of Aviation would be that bridge,’’ he revealed. Adding, ‘‘it was seeing potential in young people and wanting to create opportunities. The journey has been humbling – from training over 6,000 professionals to seeing our graduates working in airlines, airports, and travel agencies across the world. ‘‘A full-circle moment for me was flying Aero Contractors from Abuja to Lagos and being served by Becky, one of our Cabin Crew graduates. That day, I knew legacy had begun.’’ That the school has continued to gain momentum and attract attention of the industry, he said is attributed to; ‘‘integrity, excellence in training, and the success stories of our alumnus. Their testimonies attract new students every year.’’

TRAVCONEXPO 2025

Just like the way he noticed the knowledge and skill gap the same impetus led him to birthing Travelconexpo 2025, which was held between September 19 and 20, 2025 in Lagos, saying, ‘‘after 18 years in the industry, I saw the gap – travel entrepreneurs needed a serious platform to network, showcase, and grow. That’s why I launched TRAVCONEXPO. It was a way to gather the industry under one roof and project Africa’s potential.’’ The two days conference and expo, which attracted huge following from both old and young professionals in the industry, adjudged as most successful, is for the Gidiboss something of joy, as he expressed satisfaction over it. ‘‘I was deeply satisfied. Hundreds of millions of naira went into it, and despite low early sales, the outcome was historic. The support of industry leaders, the presence of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Lagos State government as well as the different stakeholders, plus the hard work of my team, made it a success,’’ he said with delight. On the future of the conference and expo event, he said, ‘‘it will grow into Africa’s biggest travel conference and marketplace – bringing together government, investors, operators, and young travelpreneurs. People should expect bigger collaborations, more global participation, and opportunities that put Nigeria on the tourism map.’’ Words on marble for aspiring young Nigerians and professionals in the travel industry Don’t despise small beginnings. I started with one client and a borrowed dream. Be consistent, build integrity, and invest in knowledge. Your small today can compound into greatness tomorrow.’’

… government

Government must improve infrastructure, simplify visa processes, and market Nigeria globally. Public-private partnerships should be intentional, not political.

… private sector operators

We must collaborate and complement each other, not compete destructively. Operators should create packages that tell Nigeria’s story, embrace technology, and raise service standards.

… FTAN

Gideon, who is a member of FTAN Executive Council as its Internal Auditor, said, ‘‘it’s a privilege. It shows that our efforts are recognised. The industry should expect advocacy, inclusivity, and initiatives that truly empower operators.

The future of Aeroport Group

Expansion, strengthening Aeroport College, scaling TRAVCONEXPO, and building a global brand that positions Nigeria as a tourism hub. Above all, creating platforms that outlive me.

Fulfillment

Very fulfilled – not because of money, but because of impact. From my first client to seeing thousands of trained professionals excel globally, and standing in a hall where my book was launched at TRAVCONEXPO 2025 – I know the journey has only just begun