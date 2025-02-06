Oludare Congratulates Tems On Well-Deserved Grammy Win

Share

Nigerian-London-based entrepreneur, Okiki Oludare, popularly known as Kiki Oludare, has joined the long list of well-wishers celebrating the remarkable achievement of Nigerian singer Tems, following her Grammy win.

Tems, who has continued to break barriers and put Nigerian music on the global stage, won her first Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit song, Love Me Jeje. The historic win solidifies her status as one of Africa’s most talented and influential artists.

Reacting to the news, Okiki Oludare expressed his admiration for Tems, highlighting her dedication, hard work, and the inspiration she brings to young creatives across the continent.

“Tems’ Grammy win is a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa as a whole. She represents the power of talent, persistence, and excellence. Her journey is inspiring, and this recognition is well-deserved. I celebrate her and hope this is just the beginning of more global successes,” Okiki stated.

While Kiki Oludare is widely known for his success in business and investments, particularly in real estate through his firm KS Estates, unverified reports suggest that his company, KS Enterprise, might be eyeing a future expansion into the entertainment industry.

Although no official confirmation has been made, sources speculate that KS Enterprise could venture into artist management, music publishing, or even film production, given Kiki’s keen interest in the entertainment space. With the Nigerian entertainment industry experiencing unprecedented global growth, such a move would align with his track record of identifying lucrative opportunities across various industries.

When asked about these speculations, Kiki responded with a cryptic smile, saying, “Entertainment is a powerful industry that shapes culture and inspires millions. Who knows what the future holds?”

Hailing from Ekiti State, Nigeria, Kiki Oludare is a graduate of Law from the prestigious London School of Economics, a Russell Group university known for producing some of the world’s top leaders and entrepreneurs. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a strategic businessman with ventures spanning real estate, investment, and beyond.

His latest endeavour, KS Estates, saw him invest a massive £4 million into the UK real estate market, a move that signals his ambition to build a lasting legacy in the industry.

Whether or not KS Enterprise expands into entertainment, one thing is certain—Kiki Oludare remains a force to watch, constantly evolving and making bold business moves.

Share

Please follow and like us: