Olubolade Served Bayelsa With Dedication, Sincerity Of Purpose – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has hailed the late Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd) for his dedication and sincerity of purpose in serving Bayelsa, noting that he will be missed not only by his family and the people of Ekiti, but also by the people of Bayelsa State.

Speaking during the funeral service for the former Military Administrator who also served as Minister of Special Duties and later as Minister of Police Affairs at St. John Military Protestant Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, Governor Diri recalled how Olubolade once averted a bloody crisis during his tenure.

Narrating the incident, Diri said that when aggrieved youths stormed the Government House in Yenagoa demanding the release of their detained colleagues, Olubolade, despite being a military administrator with the power to react forcefully, chose restraint to prevent innocent bloodshed.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, Diri said, “If it was someone else in the saddle at the time, there could have been loss of lives. Once, I asked him why he did not react violently in that situation, and he told me he could not bear to see innocent blood spilled.”

The governor also noted Olubolade’s affinity for Bayelsa, saying he often appeared in traditional Ijaw attire, a symbolic gesture of his deep connection to the state.

“At moments like this, words fail you. The man lying in state was a man of honour and impact, who added value to Bayelsa State and Nigeria. He lived a life of service, patriotism, and cultural acceptance. Almost every time you saw him, he was in Bayelsa attire. He prepared for this journey and seemed to know that his lavishly celebrated 70th birthday in Yenagoa might be his last. We love him, but God loves him more,” Diri said.

During the service of songs on Friday, Diri immortalised Olubolade by naming a civil servants’ quarters after him.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State thanked the Bayelsa government for according Olubolade a befitting burial, describing him as a leader committed to development and one who left enduring legacies.

Former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, representing her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, also eulogised the late naval officer, describing him as a man whose legacy will endure. She thanked Governor Diri for standing by the Olubolade family.

Olubolade was the third Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, serving from June 27, 1997, to July 9, 1998, shortly after the state’s creation by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.

The funeral was attended by a large delegation from Bayelsa, including the governor’s wife, Dr. Gloria Diri; National and State Assembly members; Senator Konbowei Benson; Hon. Fred Agbedi; Hon. Monday Obolo, who represented the Speaker of the State Assembly; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe; and other state executive council members.

Also present were Olubolade’s successor, Col. Edor Obi (rtd); Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha, wife of Bayelsa’s first civilian governor; immediate past deputy governor and chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); former House of Representatives member, Prof. Steve Azaiki; Chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo; the Ebenanaowei of Bomo Kingdom, King Joshua Igbugburu; and other prominent leaders.