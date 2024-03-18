Olubadan: We’ve Lost Erudite Scholar, Consummate Leader – Says Adewusi

A former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Dr. Olalekan Balogun as an erudite scholar who used his knowledge for the good of his people.

Adewusi, in his reaction to the demise of Olubadan, said the likes of the late Olubadan are not common noting that Balogun combined scholarship erudition with business acumen and abundant knowledge of the tradition.

Saying that Olubadan left at a time Ibadan people were beginning to savour the beauty of a well exposed traditional ruler whose political and business networks were wide, Adewusi said Balogun changed the dynamics in the traditional institutions of kingship in Ibadan. Adewusi said: “The news of his demise shocked me.

We had prayed and hoped that an Olubadan of his calibre would be with us for a much longer time for the community to benefit immensely from his wealth of experience as a scholar, a businessman, a corporate player and a notable politician.”