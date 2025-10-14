Olubadan Urges Traditional Rulers To Lead By Example

His Imperial Majesty Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), the Olubadan of Ibadan, has called on traditional rulers across the country to lead by example as a way of strengthening and sanitizing the traditional institution.

Oba Ladoja made the remarks while receiving Oba (Dr.) Ibrahim Lawal Bello, the Olofi Isheri Olofin of Lagos, who paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

According to the Olubadan, traditional rulers must consistently demonstrate exemplary character to inspire their subjects.

“It is by doing this that we can sanitize our society. Ibadanland will collaborate with Isheri in the areas of project establishment,” he said.

Oba Ladoja also noted the shared values between the two communities:

“Isheri town has many things in common with Ibadanland, such as seeking peaceful co-existence, promoting and preserving Yoruba cultural values, loving our people, and striving to elevate our towns to enviable positions.”

In his remarks, Oba Ibrahim Lawal Bello expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to him and his entourage. He said the visit provided an opportunity to learn from the Olubadan’s leadership and achievements in order to emulate such successes in Isheri.

“We are here to learn more about your leadership qualities and litany of achievements so we can reach our desired goals and replicate such achievements,” he said, praying for Oba Ladoja’s health and longevity in service to God and humanity.

The Olubadan was accompanied by members of the Olubadan Advisory Council and other traditional title holders during the visit.