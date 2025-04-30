Olubadan Urges Proactive Fire Prevention

Share

His Imperial Majesty Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), the Olubadan of Ibadanland , has described fire outbreaks as one of the most devastating disasters due to their destructive nature, emphasizing that prevention is far better than cure.

The monarch made the remarks through Senior Chief Rafiu Emiola Onideure, the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, during a courtesy visit by the executives of Fire Academy Nigeria to his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

The statement read by Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Onideure highlighted the unparalleled destructiveness of fire.

“Unlike floods or wind, which can be mitigated, fire consumes everything—humans, houses, utilities, and properties—leaving little to salvage,” he stated on behalf of the Olubadan.

“This courtesy visit is timely, given the rising incidence of fire disasters.”

The Olubadan called on royal fathers, market leaders, and citizens to support the Fire Academy’s mission to prevent fire outbreaks.

He urged the Academy to intensify public awareness campaigns through media, house-to-house visits, and engagements in markets and public spaces to educate communities on fire prevention.

Professor Afolalabi Charles Israel, Director-General of Fire Academy Nigeria, a private organization partnering with the Federal and Oyo State Fire Services, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and uniformed organizations, outlined the Academy’s proactive measures.

These include deploying Fire Wardens and Marshals to monitor communities, prevent fire incidents, and minimize damage when outbreaks occur.

Professor Afolalabi also announced the upcoming Fallen Fire Fighters Remembrance Day, scheduled for May 4, 2025, at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, at 1:00 p.m.

The event will bring together uniformed personnel, traditional rulers, political and religious leaders, market representatives, and community stakeholders to honor fallen firefighters and promote fire safety awareness.

