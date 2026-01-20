Olubadan Urges Nigerians To Be Security-Conscious

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja has urged Nigerians to be security-conscious all the time amid the worsening insecurity in the country.

He made the call while receiving the successor of the late world Islamic preacher Alhaji Muideen Bello (his son) Sheikh Habeebullahi Ajani Bello at his palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja said: “I urge everyone to take security of life and property very seriously anywhere they are. This is essential for our lives.”

Oba Ladoja counselled Bello and his followers to continue the good works of his father and avoid diversionary situations, noting that nothing is static. Bello advised the Olubadan to continue to be resilient, tolerant and admired, knowing fully that his enthronement was ordained by God.