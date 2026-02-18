Olubadan Urges Muslims, Christians To Pray Jointly For Nigeria’s Progress

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), has called on both adherents of Islam and Christianity to use the fasting period to pray for the progress of Nigeria

This is contained in a press release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, on the commencement of both Ramadan and Lenten fasting period on Wednesday.

Oba Ladoja reminded the adherents of the two religions of the essence of both Ramadan and Lent, which centred on sober reflection, forgiveness, kindness, peaceful coexistence, discipline and spiritual renewal

According to the paramount ruler, the convergence of Ramadan and Lenten periods is not a mere coincidence but a divine arrangement to show the whole world the need for unity, togetherness, love, religious tolerance and mutual understanding among the religious faithful”.

“Fasting period is not only abstaining from food and drinks but also from indecent ways of life, ill speeches, hatred, among others”, the monarch further stressed.

The first class Oba enjoined all and sundry to use the opportunity of Ramadan and Lent to pray for our leaders, Ibadanland, the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a nation, especially during this period that the country is faced with several challenges, particularly insecurity of life and property.

He appreciated the unflinching support he is receiving from all the religious faithful and their leaders since his enthronement as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, urging them not to relent in their prayers for the unity, progress, security, economic rejuvenation and peace coexistence in Ibadanland.