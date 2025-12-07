Olubadan To Yoruba People: Be Vigilant

Amid Nigeria’s rising security challenges, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has urged Yoruba people to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their communities.

The monarch made the call at the weekend in Ode-Omu, Osun State, during the annual Ode-Omu Day celebration, a gathering where indigenes review community progress and plan future development. The message was conveyed through his media aide, Adeola Oloko.

Commending the community’s commitment to development under the leadership of the Alaye of Ode-Omu, Oba James Bolarinwa Oladipupo, the Olubadan pledged Ibadan’s continued support. He also announced that the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Tunde Afolabi, would chair next year’s edition of the event.

Oba Ladoja expressed concern over the growing activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements, warning that Yoruba people must be alert and report suspicious movements to security agencies without delay.

Earlier, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Wale Adesiyan, told attendees that Ibadan warriors settled Ode-Omu in its present location in 1909.

He commended the presence of royal fathers, particularly the Olubadan, for honouring the occasion.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council present included Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Osi Olubadan; and High Chief Senator Sarafadeen Alli, Ekerin Balogun.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was represented by the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, while the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Francis Adedoyin, attended with his chiefs.