Olubadan Throne: Oba Ladoja Hale, Hearty –CCIIPresident

As traditional 21- days mourning of the late Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehim is being observed and preparations towards coronating hos successor are ongoing, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has assured Nigerians that the Olubadan-elect, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, is hale and hearty.

The reaction came on the heels of some unfounded reports that the successor and 44th Olubadan, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja has been away from the state on health grounds.

The Council’s President General, Chief Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole, gave the assurance after he had paid a courtesy visit on Ladoja at his Lagos residence.

The visit was said to be part of consultations and preparations ahead of the formal coronation after the 21-day mourning of the 43rd Olubadan who passed on on Monday morning at age 90.

The CCII president-general expressed delight at the warm reception and reaffirmed the commitment of Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad towards ensuring a smooth and dignified transition of royal authority.