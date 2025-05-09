Olubadan Suspends 2 Mogajis Over Land Grabbing Offence

Share

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has suspended two Mogajis and stripped them of their traditional beads over allegations of misconduct and activities deemed detrimental to the image of the Ibadan traditional institution.

The affected titleholders are Mogaji Kamorudeen Kolawole of the Kukula family, Oke-Ofa Baba Isale in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of the Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to a statement issued by Chief Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, the suspension order—which takes immediate effect—was announced during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting held on Thursday at the Old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba, Ibadan.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, said the suspension would remain indefinite until the Mogajis “retrace their steps and do the needful.”

“You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land seizure, and oppression of family members and other residents in your domain,” the statement read.

The monarch directed the suspended Mogajis to immediately cease parading themselves as titleholders of the Olubadan traditional system. He also called on law enforcement agencies to arrest any of the suspended individuals found violating the sanctions imposed by the palace.

Oba Olakulehin further expressed displeasure over the increasing disregard by some Mogajis and Baales who fail to honour invitations from the Olubadanland Land Matters Committee. He warned that such absenteeism would henceforth be considered an act of insubordination, which could lead to the revocation of traditional titles.

The meeting was attended by key members of the Olubadan-in-Council, including Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, Ashipa Olubadan; Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees, Ashipa Balogun; Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade, Ekerin Olubadan; Chief Isiaka Akinpelu, Special Adviser to the Olubadan on Chieftaincy Matters; President of the Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland, Mogaji Ariori of the Olorisa family; Mogaji Adeleke Lukman, Secretary to the Committee; and Mogaji Abdul Rasaq Akinola, the committee’s reporting officer.

The palace reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline and protecting the integrity of Ibadanland’s revered traditional institution.

