Olubadan, Sumonu Laud Lead City’s Growth

Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has expressed admiration for the phenomenal development and growth of the Lead City University in its 20 years of existence.

Speaking at the university’s 18th Convocation Ceremony and conferment of honorary degrees on himself and three others, during the week, Oba Ladoja also commended the management for “its outstanding efforts in putting the institution at the front-burner.”

Senator Ladoja was conferred with the Doctor of Science, Public Administration (Honoris Causa), along with the Pioneer President, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu. Similarly, Mr Olalekan Bello, Chairman, FCSL Asset and Mr Olakunle Williams, President/CEO, Tetracore Energy Group, were awarded Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration (Honoris Causa). In his remarks, Bello praised Lead City University as “a citadel of learning whose vision and excellence have continued to illuminate the educational landscape of Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chancellor of the University, Prof Gabriel Ogunmola, justified the conferment of the University’s honorary degrees on the quartet, describing it as a recognition of their outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and service to society.

He said the 2024/2025 session marked Lead City University’s 20th Anniversary, celebrating two decades of excellence in education, research, and community service.

Events brought together students, staff, alumni, and distinguished guests, highlighting the University’s achievements and vision for the future. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo, said the ceremony reflected years of “dedication, perseverance, and intellectual growth” by the students.

A total of 2,162 graduands were conferred with first degrees, while 1,219 graduands were conferred with higher degree awards, making a total of 3,379, and 290 of the graduands earned first class honours.