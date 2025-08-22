Olubadan Stool: Oba Ladoja’s Appointment Historic, Divine – Olajide

The lawmaker representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has described the elevation of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as historic and divine.

Olajide spoke in a statement issued on Friday, when he paid a congratulatory visit to the 44th Olubadan at his Bodija residence in Ibadan.

The visit was sequel to the formal approval granted to the nomination by the Olubadan-in-Council after the burial of the predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors at 90 years.

Olajide, accompanied by his wife, Alhaja Shakirat Adenike Olajide, while speaking during the visit, described the elevation of Oba Ladoja to the exalted stool of the Olubadan as both “historic and divine,” noting that Oba Ladoja’s journey to the throne is in fulfilment of the will of Almighty Allah and the guiding hand of providence.

He said, “This is not just an honour for Oba Ladoja but for the entire Ibadanland. His emergence signifies continuity, wisdom and the preservation of our cherished cultural heritage. As one of our foremost leaders, his reign will no doubt consolidate peace and progress in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.”

Hon. Adedeji Olajide, who is also an in-law to the monarch, lauded Oba Ladoja’s long-standing contributions towards the socio-political development of Ibadanland, describing him as a father figure whose reign further projects its cultural pride and prayed for God’s wisdom and strength for the incoming monarch

Responding, the Olubadan-designate, Oba Ladoja, appreciated the lawmaker and his wife for the visit and goodwill. He pledged to serve Ibadanland with fairness, humility and dedication, urging all sons and daughters of Ibadan to join hands with him in preserving the legacy of the ancient stool.

It will be recalled that Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and a revered statesman, is to be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, succeeding the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors recently.