Olubadan Stool: Kingmakers In Conflict Over Installation Of Oba Olakulehin

Twelve days after the transition of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council convened by the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, billed to hold at the Oja’ba Palace, Ibadan, was on Tuesday shunned by the other eight High Chiefs.

The Olubadan-in-Council which is composed of eleven High Chiefs as Kingmakers, was decimated with the transition of Oba Lekan Balogun just as the whereabouts of the supposed Olubadan-designate, Oba Olakulehin, were unknown at the time of filing this report. The 84-year-old former House of Assembly member has not been seen in public since the transition of Oba Balogun on Thursday,14th March 2024.

New Telegraph gathered that the other ten High Chiefs who were promoted as Obas and given controversial crowns in August 2017 by late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, and later ratified in June 2023 by Governor Seyi Makinde, met on Monday at the Oja’ba Palace and decided not to attend the meeting convened by Ladoja to hold on Tuesday.

“Only Ladoja was in attendance, and so the meeting aimed at ratifying the nomination of the next Olubadan to Governor Seyi Makinde for assent within 21 days, after the passing away of the reigning Olubadan, could not hold.

According to Ladoja, while speaking with journalists, “the meeting was called for today and I am supposed to be the convener of the meeting. That is why I am here.

“However, other members of the Council said that the Olubadan -designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has not spoken to them and that they are not able to ascertain his health condition, whether he will be able to perform the roles of Olubadan or not.

He is also supposed to be here. So, they want to make sure that he is ready and when he is ready, he will be able to talk to them. I will call the meeting anytime they are ready”, Ladoja said.

It would be recalled that the High Chiefs crowned as Obas were not in accord with Ladoja who rejected to be crowned then. Ladoja had claimed that it was a misnomer for a High Chief to be installed, crowned and called an Oba when he is not yet an Olubadan. The issue resulted in litigation which was later settled by Governor Makinde.

Going by the hierarchical nature of Olubadan ascension, Ladoja is the next in line to the Olubadan-designate, the reason he convened the meeting for Tuesday. The shunning of the meeting by his other colleagues might be a pay-back strategy to punish Ladoja for opposing them then.