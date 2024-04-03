Olubadan Stool: Don’t Allow Politicians Hijack Traditional Institution – Group

Following the vacant stool of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, a non-political group, IBILE-G7 has called on the High Chiefs in Ibadan not to let politicians and politics take over the traditional institutions in the ancient city.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Secretary, Olajide Laniyonu and Coordinator and former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Lanre Ogundipe.

New Telegraph recalls that Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland passed on a few weeks ago, leaving the Olubadan seat empty.

According to the custom, High Chief Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, Balogun of Ibadanland, will succeed Balogun as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja who is the most senior Chief after Olakulehin had initiated a meeting with the other High Chiefs so as to begin the process for the installation of Olakulehin, but the meeting was shunned by the other High Chiefs.

IBILE G-7 in its reaction advised the High Chiefs not to allow politics and politicians to use them to desecrate the Olubadan stool.

The group said that High Chiefs at the centre of the ongoing controversy should realise that their actions may disrupt the kingship process in the ancient city.

“The IBILE G-7 has warned High Chiefs in Ibadan not to allow politics and politicians to use them to desecrate the Olubadan stool, reputed to be the best, most reliable and non-controversial kingship ascendancy system in the entire Yorubaland.

“The process of ascendancy to the stool of Olubadan, which has become the envy of other towns in Yorubaland and which is now a case study in countries across the world about monarchies in Africa, may degenerate into absurdity and unnecessary controversy, which could generate disrepute for Ibadanland and its people, home and abroad.

“The IBILE G-7 has posited that High Chiefs behind this unwarranted tension being created and which has never happened before in the history of Ibadan land could be regarded as treachery and a coup against the constituted authority and the smooth arrangement in the enthronement of the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

“The High Chiefs at the centre of the ongoing controversy, should realise that their actions may disrupt the kingship process as presently constituted, and may affect, how Kingmakers are selected and constituted, in accordance to the tradition of Ibadanland.

“We recall that eminent Ibadan elites had earlier warned on the infusion of Ibadan chieftaincy hierarchy with people of questionable pedigree,” the group said.