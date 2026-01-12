Olubadan Snubbed Alaafin’s Greeting At Govt’s Inter-Faith Service

The simmering traditional faceoff between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, came to the fore again on Monday in Ibadan when the Olubadan glaringly snubbed the handshake from the Alaafin.

The event was the Inter-faith service organised by the state government, held at the Open Ground of the Agodi Secretariat. In attendance were many dignitaries, including the two Monarchs.

The Alaafin, in a gesture of respect, had stretched out his right hand to greet the Olubadan, but the Olubadan deliberately snubbed it, causing a stir among the people, as well as the Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was in attendance.

The Olubadan, after greeting Governor Makinde and other dignitaries, proceeded to his seat, but instead of accepting the Alaafin’s outstretched hand, turned his back and snubbed him.

Some condemned the Alaafin’s action as disrespectful and unacceptable, considering the age difference. One Ibadan son present at the event even said, “Alaafin is very rude for making a move to shake hands with the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Putting aside kingship, Olubadan is not his mate in all aspects”.

Another social commentator said, “that tradition should not be mixed with age. Both are differently recognised in Yorubaland”.

The Governor has not publicly commented on the incident, while the Olubadan also maintained silence on the matter.

When contacted for a reaction to the incident, Mr Adeola Oloko, the Media Aide to the Olubadan, simply said, “No comment”.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaye, also promised to get back to New Telegraph after convening with his Principal.

He, however, chipped in that “What Kabiyesi, the Paramount Ruler, Alaafin, did, was an extension of the hand of fellowship and love for unity within the traditional circle”.