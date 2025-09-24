Olubadan: Separate Tradition From Politics, Obasanjo Tells Ladoja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his formal ascension to the throne, while urging him to keep politics distinct from traditional leadership

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Obasanjo prayed for the monarch in Yoruba royalty salutation: “Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese” — meaning “May your reign be long and prosperous.”

He added that Friday’s coronation ceremony was only a formality, as Ladoja had already become the Olubadan.

Obasanjo, who is currently in New York attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), described the throne of Ibadan as “An exalted and responsible position,” stressing that it demands humility, patience, divine wisdom, and tolerance.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you in advance of the formal announcement. Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese.

“It is an exalted and responsible position to be the traditional ruler of all Ibadan people. It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance, and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed,” he said.

The former president emphasised that traditional rulership should never conflict with political leadership.

“Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership. I wish you all the best and the grace, guidance, and direction of Almighty God,” he added.