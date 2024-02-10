Olubadan, Oluwo, Obi, others: Why Traditional Rulers Are Targets of Kidnappings, Killings

News of the kid- napping and killings of traditional rulers in Nigeria, especially the recent incidents in the South West, were not only shocking to Nigerians, but they have also been regarded as abomination and sacrilege. Recall that three tradition- al rulers in Ikole Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State; the Elesun of Esun-Ek- iti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin, the Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olusola, and the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Sunday Fatoba, were attacked by gunmen on Oke Ako-Irele Road last week.

While Elesun of Esun-Ek- iti and Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti, were gruesomely murdered, Alara of Ara-Ekiti, narrowly escaped. Another monarch, Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Olusegun Aremu- Cole, a retired senior military officer, was shot dead inside his palace. These incidents are part of the recent surge in the spate of kidnapping and killings across the country, which has garnered widespread attention and concern among Nigerians.

Many believe that the government must urgently address this issue before it escalates further. There is a prevailing sentiment that effective action by the security agencies is crucial to safeguarding Nigerians from the dangers posed by the criminal activities of kidnappers, terrorists, and bandits, which appear to be spiraling out of control. Some traditional rulers, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on the issue, wondered why they have become the targets of the kidnappers and gunmen, while also accusing some failed politicians of sabotaging the efforts of the security agencies.

Kidnappings, killings disturbing –Olubadan

Speaking on behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, his Media Assistant, Oladele Ogunsola, said; “The spate of kidnap- pings and killings of people in the country, traditional rulers inclusive, which has be- come very rampant of recent is disturbing and worrisome. No sane Nigerian would feel happy or comfortable with the ugly development. What’s fuelling it in my view is two-fold: The first aspect of it has to do with the seeming- ly lucrativeness of the criminal act through ransom collection. You will agree with me that with kidnapping, armed robbery incidences have drastically reduced. Armed robbery involves a great deal of risk and unless there’s a tip off through unholy collaboration of criminally minded insiders, those engaging in the act of robbery mostly go into it blindly, not knowing how much a particular robbery outing would fetch the gang in addition to the risk involved.

“It is fifty-fifty chance for the robbers unlike kidnapping where the kidnappers fix how much they want as ransom on their victims and still enjoy the luxury of dwelling comfortably in their hideout without fear of being caught unlike armed robbers. The second aspect has to do with the high rate of unemployment in the country. With the level of unemployment, there’s a serious hunger in the land and some felt they could get alternative in kidnapping. “When people now organise to be kidnapped in order for them to get money, there’s no other way to describe the situation than to trace it to abject poverty. The only way to stop the menace is for the government to equip and motivate the security personnel so that they could at all times give their best.

There’s need for the government to be proactive by not allowing our forests to be inhabited by criminals. It is not when kidnapping takes place that our forests should be focused on, the focus must be a continuous exercise.”

Govt should assign roles to monarchs –Olugbon

In his reaction, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oyo State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Francis Alao, condemned all forms of attacks, including kidnapping and killing of traditional rulers, describing it as a sacrilege; and urged criminals to desist from their acts. Oba Alao stated that traditional rulers in Yorubaland today face danger by reason of many factors, which he said include lack of provision for security personnel by the government, poor remuneration and lack of constitutional role for traditional rulers. “Going forward, the government should assign con- stitutional role to traditional rulers as the most authentic leaders of the people of Nigeria.

We are permanent rulers. We cannot leave office or run away like politicians who know that their tenure is limited by number of years. “As an immediate step, the government should provide security personnel for traditional rulers in the country, particularly permanent rulers,” he said.

Action barbaric, says Oluwo

In their comments, the Oluwo of Iwoland, HRM, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I, and Alagbeda of Agbeda Ijesa, Oba Adesoji Adeniyi, both in Osun State, said that the killing of their colleagues in Ekiti State is barbaric and condemnable. The monarchs said that the incident that happened in Ekiti where kidnappers killed traditional rulers is an indication that Nigerian security is porous, urging the security agencies to redouble their efforts. Speaking, in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph, Oba Adewale Akanbi, said: “killing of monarchs is barbaric, condemnable, sacrilegious and a deliberate attempt by some failed politicians to sabotage the efforts of the present administration. Monarchs are enjoined to re- sign to God and purely represent the kingship institution.

“The kidnapping in South West of Nigeria is alleged to be masterminded by the Fulani herdsmen believed to know the nooks and crannies of our bushes. This claim has not exonerated even the Yorubas. Some arrests record- ed in the past showed greater percent of kidnappings in the South West are carried out by the bad elements among the Fulanis. “The Fulani herdsmen are practically Nigerians. They exercise their civic rights during elections. They participate in the process to elect new leaders but are not properly integrated into the society during the sharing of the dividends of democracy. They live a deplorable life with no access to social amenities such as roads, pipe borne water, electricity, hospitals, schools etc. Only animals are so neglected in the bush.

We can’t continue treating them awfully and expect them to treat us well. “I’m optimistic that the current administration will ensure that the Fulanis in the bush are catered for. A special national programme should be launched with effective monitoring to ensure Fulani children are in the classroom. Amenities should equally be extended to their doorsteps. Extending social amenities will make them flow along and bridge the social gap. “The government must invest heavily in sponsoring some of the Fulanis on ranching. The few trained will train others (training the trainers). I have done it in the past. I tutored Fulanis in my area on ranching and provision of hay. You walk your cattle miles to feed them. Gained nutrients almost used while covering miles walking them back home.

Even in the course of covering miles of journey in the bush, there are many dangers. The federal government should legislate on advanced training in cattle rearing as obtainable in developed nations. Construct ranch in your personal land, and feed them with hay. Hay is the best food for the cattle. There is little nutrient in silage. “I want to appeal for a quick response to enact a law in collaboration with the National Assembly for quick trial and execution of culpable kidnappers. There is no justifiable excuse for injustice. The change is in action. Let two, three to four culpable kidnappers taste death, then, we will breathe the air of peace.”

Be sincere –Oba Adeniyi

Echoing similar views, Oba Adesoji Adeniyi, urged Nigerian leaders to be sincere in the fight against this insecurity. Oba Adeniyi said: “When we talk about the killing of the people, you know life is sacred, but I know your focus specifically is on traditional rulers that are being killed because of the position they occupy; traditional rulers are supposed to be security officers in their various domains and for them to be the target now, it’s is something very worrisome, something embarrassing. “The current situation can be described as something unusual. When people that people are supposed to run to in time of distress now become targets, it’s something very worrisome and it shows that there is no respect, no regards for traditional institutions.”

Hardship deepening –Obi of Onitsha

Also speaking on the men- ace, the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, said that the eight years of the immediate past administration in the country and the resultant effects of making policies with- out back up strategies have led to the insecurity challenges in the country. “This has been further complicated by the continuing security concerns in most parts of the country following eight years of the previous administration; the early economic measures by the new administration including the unilateral removal of fuel price subsidy without backup strategy are seriously deepening the hardship in the country. “It is particularly affecting those in the lower rungs and in effect, the country is at a dangerous crossroads politically, economically, socially and security wise.

“In the South East, we have the aftermath of the last general elections, the complex and protracted security situation involving kidnappers, political thugs, state and non-state actors all masquerading as unknown gunmen as well as crippling economic stagnation and the ill-advised sit-at-home that has cost Ndi Igbo incalculable loss.”

Institution desecrated –Igwe Ebelendu

In his views, the traditional ruler of Aguluezechukwu, Igwe Felix Ekemezie Ebelendu stated that the security situation in the country is not one whose remedy should be discussed in the open, adding that the traditional institution is not also left out in the incidence of kidnapping. “We don’t discuss such is- sues as insecurity in the open because you don’t know who is listening and traditional rulers are also Nigerians and they have not been spared by the activities of kidnappers as you can see and read in the media; the Institution has been desecrated by these hoodlums, ” Ebelendu said.

ARSADIC speaks

Also commenting on the matter, the Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council (ARSADIC), bemoaned the spate and recent incessant killing of traditional rulers in Yorubaland, saying it diminishes their stools. ARSADIC, an umbrella body of every indigenous African spirituality, which has been in existence since 1795, said that it was worrisome and embarrassing to receive sad news oftentimes about how royal fathers are being kidnapped and murdered like fowls in the Southwest geo-political zone. The group said that there should be urgent and genuine interventions to redeem the authority and honour of the traditional institution. In a statement by its President, Aare (Dr.) Ifagbenusola Atanda, the ARSADIC reacted to recent violent attacks that led to tragic deaths of some monarchs in Ekiti and Kwara States.

Commiserating with the families, towns and the states of the victims, the traditional group said that the killings called for a sober reflection among the Orisa adherents, “more so that the development has continued unabated.” The statement reads: “The prevalence of the killing of our traditional rulers lately is worrisome and embarrassing. And as Olorisa and Isese adherents, we are bothered, more so that the development has continued unchallenged. It makes us sad and the situation should calls for sober reflection for everyone, to ponder over where we have got it wrong as a people. “Any monarch properly installed in accordance with Yoruba tradition has become Orisa and Olorisa. The process of becoming a king in Yorubaland is embedded in Isese, it is different from being an Imam or a pastor.”

The group, which described the monarchs’ death as tragic and devastating, said that the incidents were dreadful, and therefore, prayed to God Almighty to grant the departed traditional rulers eternal rest and peace.