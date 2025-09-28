Following his “My dear elder brother” greeting accorded to the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, which sparked a heated debate on the internet, the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has provided clarity on his greeting.

Saturday Telegraph reports that numerous political actors and netizens have took to their social media platforms to criticize the former Governor of Anambra State, describing his greeting as a breach of cultural protocol.

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential aide, dismissed Obi’s address, saying it demonstrated “Lack of cultural sensitivity and diplomatic polish.”

He emphasised that traditional rulers should be shown full respect in both private and public discourse.

In a similar vein, Lere Olayinka, media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, criticised Obi’s choice of words, calling it an example of “Cultural ignorance and political arrogance.”

He noted that beyond protocol, the Olubadan is significantly older than Obi and warrants recognition of his full traditional authority.

The incident has ignited widespread debate on social media, with Nigerians divided over whether Obi’s informal approach was suitable when addressing a highly revered monarch.

Responding on his official X handle on Sunday, Obi provided clarity on his use of words, saying that he meant no disrespect

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.”

He explained that he often addresses people he deeply respects as “my dear elder brother,” noting that he has used the same expression affectionately for the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing. I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them.

“However, those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals especially close to me,

“In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill,” Obi said.