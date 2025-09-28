Amid the ongoing criticism that has greeted the “My dear brother” comment made by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, a radio broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat has further knocked the former Anambra State Governor.

Speaking on Sunday during his So Kan Wa’ Special radio programme on Agidigbo FM, Hamzat noted that Obi had disrespected the Yoruba culture and Ibadan people.

He further posited that he had no business hindering his political ambition, stressing that the dignity of the throne must be defended.

He said, “Yoruba people, Ibadan indigenes, Obi has disrespected you. He called Olubadan, a royal head, my friend. “I am not hindering him from getting votes, I am just informing them.”

Hamzat argued that even the President refrained from addressing the monarch with casual expressions.

“The President did not call him my friend; maybe he said brother. Olubadan has now turned to my father,” he said.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi clarified his intention on Sunday, stating that he never meant to insult the throne or disrespect the Yoruba people.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja,” he wrote.

He noted that he frequently uses the phrase “my dear elder brother” when addressing individuals he holds in high esteem, pointing to his affectionate references to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, as an example.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing.

“I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them,” Obi noted, stressing that his words were “borne out of untrammelled goodwill.”