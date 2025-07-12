Olubadan: Oba Olakulehin’s short but impactful reign

Though his reign was short-lived, it was so impactful that many Mogajis and Baales would never forget the 90-year-old Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, in a hurry.

The 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, assumed the stool of his ancestors on June 14, 2024 following the transition of his predecessor, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years before passing onto the great beyond on Monday, 7th July, 2025 at 90.

Before his installation at 89 years, some Compound Heads, otherwise called Baale and Mogaji, were notorious for land grabbing and misuse of their power over their subjects. Immediately Oba Olakulehin was crowned, he made sure sanity was restored as a riot act was always read to whoever was installed to steer away from any social malfeasance associated with misrule.

Though he had worked as a teacher, a building engineer, having bagged HND from the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, the then young Owolabi later transferred his service to the Nigerian Army Corp of Engineers where he was recruited in 1970 through the Direct Short Service Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant serving in Benin and Sapele under General Olusegun Obasanjo as his commanding officer.

He later served in various positions and locations across the country rising through the ranks to the position of Major. As an officer, he held various positions including Commanding Officer of the Army Maintenance Regiment in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos. He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Army as a Major on 1st October 1979 following the completion of a remarkable twenty-year career in military service.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, His Imperial Majesty, wielded a big stick by suspending two Mogajis and stripped them of their traditional beads over allegations of misconduct and activities deemed detrimental to the image of the Ibadan traditional institution.

The affected titleholders were Mogaji Kamorudeen Kolawole of the Kukula family, Oke-Ofa Baba Isale in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of the Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The suspension order—which took immediate effect, was announced during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting held on the previous day at the Old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba, Ibadan.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, who is now awaiting coronation as the 44th Olubadan, said the suspension would remain indefinite until the Mogajis “retrace their steps and do the needful.”

Voicing Oba Olakulehin”s mind out, Ladoja said, “You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land seizure, and oppression of family members and other residents in your domain.

“Kabiyesi has directed the suspended Mogajis to immediately cease parading themselves as titleholders of the Olubadan traditional system. He has also called on law enforcement agencies to arrest any of you suspended individuals found violating the sanctions imposed by the palace”.

The nonsense Oba Olakulehin expressed displeasure over the increasing disregard by some Mogajis and Baales who failed to honour invitations from the Olubadanland Land Matters Committee, warning that such absenteeism would henceforth be considered an act of insubordination, which could lead to the revocation of traditional titles.

The meeting in which the suspension order was pronounced was attended by key members of the Olubadan-in-Council, including: Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, Ashipa Olubadan; Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees, Ashipa Balogun; Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade, Ekerin Olubadan; Chief Isiaka Akinpelu, Special Adviser to the Olubadan on Chieftaincy Matters; President of the Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland, Mogaji Ariori of the Olorisa family; Mogaji Adeleke Lukman, Secretary to the Committee; and Mogaji Abdul Rasaq Akinola, the committee’s reporting officer, who all supported Olubadan’s sanction.

Oba Olakulehin’s disciplinary action gave a boost to the activities of the Anti- Land Grabbing Agency created in 2023 by Governor Seyi Makinde, headed by the retired Justice Olajumoke Aiki.

At an event in Ogbomoso on Wednesday , the crusade by Late Oba Olakulehin was reinforced when the Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III, hosted the officials of the agency in his palace, where several alarming cases of high-level land grabbing were exposed by aggrieved royal fathers and other individuals, who passionately appealed to the agency to up its game in redressing the situation.

Sensitising the gathering on the mandate of the body, Justice Aiki said the agency began operation in 2023 after Governor Seyi Makinde signed the bill establishing it into law in 2022. She disclosed it was founded under the Real Properties Protection Law Taskforce.

Speaking, Justice Aiki told the monarch and other stakeholders the negative impact of land grabbing to investment and invitation of foreign investors, saying: “We don’t want a situation where people who established businesses in the state would face challenges of land acquisition or retention of their property after few years due to problems arising from land grabbers, who will start claiming ownership of the land already acquired. Land grabbing crisis is rampant in Ogbomoso like Ibadan. It is a huge disincentive to investment and growth.

“In an atmosphere of acrimony like that, potential investors are scared away and businesses are frustrated and closed down, resulting in job losses and lack of economic growth,” Justice Aiki further stressed.