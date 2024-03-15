Olubadan, Oba Balogun Joined His Ancestors At God’s Appointed Time – Ladoja

…No Date Yet For Coronation Of Olubadan-Designate

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, and former Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has condoled with the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, saying that he lived an impactful life and joined his ancestors when God said he would.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the Olubadan-In-Council at the lying-in-state ceremony held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday, Ladoja who is next to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who will soon be crowned by Governor Seyi Makinde, said: “My Egbon, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, lived a worthy and impactful life. God empowered him with wisdom with which he led Ibadan during the brief period he reigned.

“There is no accident or event in life. God has destined when everyone will die and that is why he has left us this time around. God does not make mistakes and no one can die unless God wants him to die. I believe that his death will bring peace and tranquillity to us in Ibadanland. May God uphold the family that he has left.

“I sympathise with my younger brother Senator Kola Balogun. May God console you and the entire Balogun family. I greet the Mogajis and Baales in attendance here today. May the demise not bring any evil happenings to any of us”, he prayed.

He however disclosed that no date had yet been fixed for the coronation of the new Olubadan, noting that the date would be announced as soon as the burial rites for the deceased are completed. “The departed monarch (Oba Balogun) came from the Otun Line; the next monarch will be from the Balogun Line. So, the head of the Balogun line is the Balogun of Ibadanland, who has become the Olubadan designate.

“We all know that Ibadan does things accordingly. If a king dies, we already know who is next, we refer to him as designate.

In attendance were the younger brother of the deceased, Senator Kola Balogun, some of the deceased’s children, some Local Government Chairmen led by Hon. Sikiru Sanda (ALGON Chairman), Hon. Woke Alawode (Chairman, Ibadan South East, Mapo); Babaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaji Y.K.Abass, Mogajis and Baales, who all praised the good qualities of the late Oba while alive, especially his reformation stand against activities of land grabbers which has brought sanity to the Ibadan communities.

Some of the members of the Olubadan In Council had earlier visited the next and 43rd Olubadan at his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan to congratulate him after they had commiserated with the family of the late Oba at Alarere residence. Those present at the Alalubosa residence of Olakulehin we’re: the Otun of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja; Oba Amidu Ajibade, Oba Adebayo Akande and Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

The remains wrapped in white satin cloth were brought to Mapo Hall in a hearse driven by a white horse was later moved to the Alli-Iwo ancestral Compound of the late Oba Balogun for prayers and interment.

At the Alarere residence of the late Olubadan, sympathisers were seen mourning, while at the Olakulehin’s residence, the drummers and dancers that had moved from Alarere to the residence of the new Oba, were seen drumming and dancing.