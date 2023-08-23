Olubadan, NDLEA unite to tackle illicit drug use

In the past three decades during which the late world-renowned Afro Beat maestro, Fela Anikulapo, held sway, the then most common illicit drug abuse known in Nigeria was the smoking of ‘weed’, otherwise called Indian hemp.

Canabis

The late Bob Marley and The Wailers also had many apostles in the international arena because they were well-known users as most Rastafarians were. In many garages, club houses, parties, shanties, ghettos, both the bourgeoisie and hoi polloi classes smoked weed in order to get a higher psychotic stimulant than cigars and cigarettes. Back then policemen were always on the trail of hemp smokers and they were being arrested because it is an outlawed drug to consume according to the nation’s Criminal Code regulations. The more highbrow stimulants – cocaine and heroin – were exclusively for the really wealthy class of people.

A number of government agencies including Immigration, Customs, as well as, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials are saddled with the task of curtailing such narcotic substances – at the nation’s entry points and domestically. However, the trend became exacerbated within the last decade as youths and criminals found Indian hemp too mild to stimulate and fire them into doing some heinous acts to satisfy their deprived pleasure. In trying to evade police arrests for being found in possession of marijuana, some youths have opted to inhaling the hot, gaseous stench oozing out from soak away pits, in order to get high. Others also graduated to using tramadol, codeine, skushi, monkey tail, loud etc. to secure heightened mental states. As much as the agencies saddled with arresting and prosecuting these culprits tried, the menacing societal wound continued to fester.

The hunters themselves were becoming the hunted as some security operatives were found using the same illicit drugs and misbehaving in public as frequently caught on Social Media videos that often went viral.

Getting worse

Over time the worried Federal Government, through the NDLEA, was renewing its strategies to curtail the ugly trend, but rather than subside, the criminal practice has continued to get worse. The sale and use of harmful drugs has continued to aggravate. The 2020 #EndSARS experience has even emboldened many youths, to the extent that the police are no longer feared since the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) outfit had been disbanded. Many weird-looking male and female youths are these days seen at bus stops, garages, drinking joints, with dreadlocks, having nauseating tattoos on their bodies; wearing distasteful outfits, and harassing innocent people, especially passersby. They often extort or aggressively attack and rob people of their belongings, especially under the cover of nightfall. A young man was recently seen in a Social Media video, hitting his head continuously on a concrete electric pole. He was said to have taken ‘colos’.

Colos, also known as Colorado, is a type of synthetic marijuana. It contains heavy metals laced with chemicals, with weed as a mixture. Colos is unsafe for human consumption. Colos has other names like ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Potpourri’, ‘Arizona’, ‘Lamba’ (when mixed with ‘Loud’), and ‘Scooby Snax’.

Advocacy

To stem this ugly trend and save the future wellbeing of the Nigerian youths, the incumbent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), a few months ago, went on aggressive advocacy, instructing the various Commands to raise the awareness of the negative effects of hard drug use.

Recently at the 2023 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking with the theme: ‘People First: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’, held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Marwa said that 31,000 persons had been arrested while 5,147, including 35 barons, had been convicted in 29 months for drugrelated offences. “Over 6, 252 tons of illicit drugs have been seized. Some of the prosecuted offenders have forfeited their ill-gotten wealth to the government,” he disclosed, while appealing to parents, guardians to keep watch of activities of their children and wards. He said that the agency could not win the war against illicit drugs without the active collaboration of all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, as well as community heads. According to him: “By focusing on ‘people first’, we recognise that individuals struggling with drug abuse are not defined solely by their addiction.

They are human beings with inherent dignity, deserving of understanding, empathy, and support. Hence, we must work to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help and foster an environment where they feel safe, respected, and encouraged to access the necessary treatments and interventions. “A crucial part of this assignment is addressing stigma and discrimination in attitudes and practices that create additional hurdles for those seeking assistance. Our prejudices hinder their access to healthcare, employment, and social support systems. By raising awareness, educating communities, and promoting acceptance, we can challenge these harmful stereotypes and foster a society that embraces individuals on their path to recovery.”

US support

The NDLEA boss stressed further during the programme, which enjoyed the support of the US government, that: “Prevention plays a pivotal role in curbing the spread of drug abuse and its associated harms. Strengthening prevention efforts involves implementing evidence-based strategies, promoting early intervention, and providing comprehensive education to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about substance use. “By investing in prevention, we empower individuals to lead healthy and drug-free lives; that way, we are helping to reduce the demand for illicit substances and ultimately mitigate the negative consequences for individuals, families, and communities.”

Oyo Command

To propagate this, the Oyo State Commander of the Agency, Olayinka Fadile, recently visited the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, at his Alarere Palace, raising the alarm of bleak future for Nigerian youths.

He said: “The agency is worried about the rate at which our youths abuse drugs. They have graduated from hemp smoking to others and more dangerous synthetic drugs that are now manufactured under various names like colos, loud and all sorts of other names too numerous to mention, making the future to look bleak for our youths if care is not taken.” Believing, like his boss, that the task of ridding the society of this anti-social behaviour needed concerted efforts from all stakeholders, Fadile, who led his team, urged the Olubadan to assist the Command through his Family and Community Chiefs to check the atrocious anti-social acts of their youths who have continued to constitute nuisance and growing menace to themselves, their society, and the nation in general.

According to him, the idle and jobless youths are the tools which politicians use to perpetrate a series of electoral frauds like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, violent attacks on opponents, maiming and killing of perceived political enemies, just to ensure they win elections at all cost. Addressing the Olubadan, who was on the occasion decorated with the ‘War Against Drug Abuse (WADA)’ award, Fadile said that the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the Command and the palace, noting that: “The task before us is challenging and there is no way we can do it alone without the involvement of our respective communities. When we talk of the communities, we are talking about the community leaders and this is how and why Your Imperial Majesty is involved.

“It is for this reason that we are engaging all the critical stakeholders like Your Imperial Majesty with the conviction that with your support, we will succeed. This was part of what led to the WADA, the initiative of our Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig-Gen. Bubba Marwa (rtd) and for which Your Imperial Majesty is now being made an Ambassador. “The initiative is an advocacy campaign to create awareness that will spread through the society with anti-drug culture. It entails setting up coordinated anti-drug programmes and committees across the communities which are expected of our ambassadors. We are counting on Your Imperial Majesty as our ambassador to help create drug awareness activities that will suffuse society with offensive actions against drug activities,” the Commander added.

He also expressed optimism that the efforts will positively impact on the general well-being of the citizenry and the image of the country, saying: “This, at the end will lead to creation and maintenance of a positive image for our community and Nigeria as a whole.”

Olubadan

In his response, Oba Balogun, who appreciated the familiarisation visit, equally lamented the proliferation of illicit drugs among the youths and charged the agency to remain up and doing in tackling the problem that is becoming cancerous. Speaking through his Bobajiro, Chief Tajudeen Aremu, the octogenarian said the Traditional Council of Ibadan was worried about the unpleasant situation in the various community compounds in the hinterland where boys and girls now take pride in drug abuse without let or hindrance.

He tasked the agency to check the situation. The monarch emphatically said: “You cannot be more worried than me and my members of the Traditional Council in Ibadan land over the menace of drug abuse among our boys and girls in our community compounds. On our part, we won’t relent drumming it into their ears the dangers inherent in the crime, but, we want more from your agency, especially through the deployment of your intelligence gathering unit. “We assure you of our cooperation and collaboration to stem the ugly tide. At the palace level, we are in constant touch with the Mogajis and Baales on the need to monitor their respective areas and ensure that all manner of crimes are exposed for proper sanction. We won’t relent. Making me Ambassador of your advocacy campaign is a welcome responsibility which will permeate the entire traditional system.”