Olubadan: Makinde Presents Staff, Certificate Of Office To Ladoja

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has presented the Staff and Certificate of Office to the former governor of the state, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, following his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

New Telegraph reports that Makinde made the presentation at about 3:05 pm on Friday, September 26, at the event held at Mapo Hall.

Presenting the Staff of Office, Governor Makinde said, “This is a momentous occasion in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the presence of people and in the presence of God.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me as the Governor, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba, His Imperial Majesty, Senator, Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Imperial Majesty, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1st.

“This is in confirmation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. I am so present.”

Prior to the presentation of the Staff and Certificate of Office, President Bola Tinubu arrived at the coronation with his entourage and was received by the mammoth crowd at the event.