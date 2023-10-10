Olubadan Lauds NCS On Commitment To Peaceful Relationship With Community

The resolve of the new management of the Oyo/Osun Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to maintain a good and peaceful relationship with the people of the two states in the Area Command was on Tuesday commended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who charged the new head of the Command to walk his talk.

Oba Balogun gave this commendation while reacting to the remark by the new Area Controller of the Command, Dr Ben Oramalugo, who led the top echelon of the Command on a courtesy visit to the monarch and during which he said he was fulfilling the mandate given to him by the Ag. Controller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) when being posted to the Command.

Olubadan, in a statement through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, recalled the ugly incident about a year ago when some men of the Command went on a raid of shops in Bodija Market in the dead of the night, during which tons of bags of rice were carted away, a situation that ran some of the affected traders bankrupt.

Oba Balogun said he was elated by the promise made by the new Area Controller to work peacefully with the people of the Command, noting, “I cherish peace and preach it all the time, which is why I’m fascinated by this resolve of the Command to ensure that peace reigns in the Command during his tenure”.

The monarch then assured the Controller of his support and understanding at all times, asking him not to hesitate to call on him at any point in time with a promise that his doors would always be open.

The Area Controller in his presentation expressed excitement on his posting to Ibadan, a place described as very rich in history and as long as Nigerian history, stressing that anybody that fails to respect Ibadan does so at his own risk.

He remarked that the choice of Oba Balogun, a scholar and a patriot as the current Olubadan was not a mistake. He counted it a treasured privilege for him to meet with the Olubadan, face to face.

While elaborating on the anti-smuggling activities in the Command, the Controller disclosed that the influx of illicit drugs had become worrisome, adding, “The future of the country is at stake going by the level of consumption of hard drugs by our youths. The last statistics revealed that forty per cent (40%) of our youths are on drugs. With such a report, what is the future of our country?

“But, I want to assure Your Imperial Majesty of the Command’s readiness to tackle the problem headlong. I can tell you that the fight against the inflow of drugs is a familiar terrain as I made a lot of seizures in Kebbi State while there. I did so well that I got an award from the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“I’m ready to repeat the feat here. A new Sheriff is in town. I will make Oyo and Osun safer and I’m happy to meet with a hero, an enigma whom I want to identify with as a father, leader and a co-scholar to achieve my mission for the Command”, the Controller added.