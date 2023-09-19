Olubadan Lauds Ganduje’s Leadership Style

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Tuesday, lauded the leadership style of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Dr Abdulhai Umar Ganduje when he visited his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State was installed as the Are Fiwajoye of Ibadanland. In June last year, Oba Balogun was in Ibadan on a goodwill visit to the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who is currently recuperating in the Oyo State capital after his return from a medical trip abroad.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, the former Kano State helmsman was described as a relationship leader who places robust value on people who come across him.

True to his honorary Chieftaincy title of Aare Fiwajoye, Olubadan remarked that the APC boss has been providing leadership that engages all for the development and well-being of the country and prayed for him that the Almighty Allah would continue to be his guide.

The array of political leaders from both the national, zonal and state levels that accompanied him on the trip, according to Oba Balogun “bears eloquent testimony to your all-engaging leadership style which is highly commendable and which I encourage you to remain committed to as a very rare virtue”.

In attendance to receive the APC and his team alongside Olubadan were his Olori, Olufunmilayo, some members of his Advisory Council namely, Obas Biodun Kola-Daisi (Ashipa Olubadan), Kolawole Adegbola (Ashipa Balogun), and Hamidu Ajibade (Ekerin Olubadan). Others were Baba-Kekere Olubadan, Sen. Kola Balogun and President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barr. Niyi Ajewole.

In his brief remark, the APC National Chairman praised Olubadan for the peace and tranquility pervading the ancient metropolis since his becoming the traditional head stressing that “as much as anybody can see, we have identified Your Imperial Majesty as the leader of all.

“Your Imperial Majesty is not attached to any political party and as a good manager of diversity, you are highly respected by all political parties and leaders. I thank you immensely for the Chieftaincy titles bestowed on me and my wife. We cherish them and we will continue to cherish them as we on a daily basis strive to manifest them in our deeds and actions”, he added.

He disclosed that he decided to pay the visit to seek Olubadan’s permission to go into the metropolis for the assignments for which he came, the principal of which was to see the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who is in Ibadan to take some rest after his abroad trip for medical attention before heading to his duty post in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Accompanied on the trip were the National Secretary of the party, Sen. Suraj Bashir Ajibola, the South-West Zonal Chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, and Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter, Archbishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa, the Oyo State Chairman of the party, Hon. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu, former Minister of Communication, Barr. Abdulraheem Shittu and former Commissioner for Environment in Oyo State, Chief Lowo Obisesan.

Others were former Deputy Governors Moses Alake Adeyemo, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Alhaji Abass Lawal Garba, Nasiru Aliko Koki and Hon. Hama Alli among others.