Olubadan: Ladoja Sues For Peace, Seeks Support For Ibadan Devt

The Olubadan designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has sued for peaceful co-existence in Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at large for meaningful development to take place.

The Olubadan-Designate appealed to both the political leaders and the ruled to have the interest of our dear country at heart, adding that we should support our political leaders at the Local, State and Federal levels so as to have Nigeria of our dream.

According to the former Oyo State Governor, the present traditional leadership in Ibadan solicits the support of indigenes, non-indigenes, as well as all residents in Ibadanland to move Ibadanland to a greater and enviable height

In his maiden speech to journalists and the well-wishers at his residence at Ondo street, Bodija, Ibadan, Oba Ladoja appreciated the Almighty God for sparing his life to fulfil his destiny of becoming the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In his words, ” Only God chooses Olubadan. The choice of Olubadan is not by power, might, riches or wisdom, but by God. My becoming Olubadan of Ibadanland is God’s ordained considering the challenges faced before reaching the pinnacle of Ibadan Traditional rulership”, he stressed.

Expressing sadness on the demise of his predecessor, the Imperial Majesty late Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), Oba Ladoja consoled the people of Ibadanland and urged them to take solace in the fact that Oba Olakulehin lived a fulfilled life as his reign witnessed unprecedented peaceful co-existence, unity and developmental projects.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council for his nomination as Olubadan-Designate and the cordial relationship existing among them.

He therefore expressed his unalloyed gratitude to other Chiefs, Mogajis, Baales and a mammoth crowd that came out to welcome him, while assuring them that peace, progress and monumental development they are yearning for will be surely provided.