Olubadan: Ladoja Seeks Peaceful Co-existence In Ibadan

Olubadan-designate Oba Rashidi Ladoja has advised Ibadan residents and compound heads (baales) to make peaceful co-existence their watchword.

The former Oyo State governor gave this advice at a meeting with the Council of Traditional Baales in Ibadanland at Olubadan Palace in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Ladoja, represented by the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland Oba Akeem Adewoyin, said: “Ibadanland is known to enjoy peaceful co-existence irrespective of difference in language, religion and tribe. “Therefore, I urge you all to remain peaceful and be your brother’s keeper.”

The President of the Council Oladapo Atilola said they were in the palace to celebrate the transition of Oba Akinloye Olakulehin, whom he described as an achiever, a peace-lover and philanthropist, and to welcome the incoming Olubadan.

Oba Olakulehin passed away in the early hours of July 7 aged 90.