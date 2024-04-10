Olubadan: Kingmakers Resolve Crisis, Set To Nominate Olakulehin

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland Chief Rashidi Ladoja is scheduled to convene a meeting of kingmakers on Thursday for the nomination of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan. New Telegraph learnt that the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) leadership and some Ibadan elders met at the residence of Chief Bode Amoo on Monday where all issues delaying Olakulehin nomination of new Olubadan were resolved. With the 21-day mourning of Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his ancestors on March 14, ending on Friday, the elders resolved that the obaship system should not be put into disrepute.

It was learnt that the 10 aggrieved kingmakers who had insisted that Ladoja must withdraw the suit he instituted against them over the beaded crown, and who had claimed that as Obas they could not sit with the ex-Oyo State governor who is an ordinary high chief, resolved to put the past behind them. It was learnt that Ladoja will issue notice of Thursday’s meeting. According to a source, apart from the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola and the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade Salaudeen, other king makers were present at the meeting.

The source said: “All the knotty issues have been resolved. There is now peace and harmony among the kingmakers. The Olubadan-in-Council is now one. “We used an internal dispute mechanism to resolve our disputes in Ibadanland. God has put the fifth columnists to shame. Notice of Thursday meeting to be conveyed by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja is out.”